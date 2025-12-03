Fortnite Chapter 7 Makes a Big Change to Battle Pass Skin Unlocks

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 officially kicked off on November 29th following the conclusion of the epic Zero Hour live event and players are now able to begin exploring the updated island and earning Battle Pass rewards. In a major shift from prior Fortnite battle pass progression, players are now able to decide the order in which they will unlock the battle pass skins.

How Do Battle Pass Skin Unlocks Work in Chapter 7?

screenshot: Epic games

Like always, the very first skin in the is unlocked automatically for players who have purchased the battle pass or gained access to it through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (via Fortnite Crew). That level one skin is The Bride from Kill Bill this time around. Following The Bride, players will find six other skins that they can tackle in whichever order they prefer. In previous seasons, players had to work through each page sequently, without any control over which character skins they would unlock first. The final skin in the battle pass, the Dark Voyager, is still locked behind a level 85 requirement.

This change is particularly beneficial for players who don’t have time to finish the full battle pass before it expires and might want to prioritize unlocking one or two specific characters with their limited rewards, such as Marty McFly from Back to the Future.

Players who visit the battle pass tab can click the page for the skin they want to work on and then click the new Unlock Set button to begin claiming rewards from it. They will obviously still need to earn XP through any of the various Fortnite experiences and quests to earn reward unlocks that can be exchanged on each page for the items leading up to each skin.

Chapter 7 does not include a time locked skin

screenshot: Epic games

Unlike previous Fortnite battle passes, Chapter 7 Season 1’s progression does not have a bonus character skin locked behind a mid-season date. That means that all eight skins can be earned from day one if players are willing to put in the grind and earn enough experience.

When it comes to the bonus rewards, those continue to work the same way veteran players are used to. After claiming all of the other battle pass rewards, players are able to begin unlocking the bonus rewards page, which includes more items, V-bucks, and an additional set of styles and superstyles for select battle pass characters.

All Chapter 7 season 1 battle Pass skins

This season’s battle pass is Battlewood-themed and features a mixture of Hollywood-inspired original characters and a few stars from real movies like Kill Bill and Back to the Future. The full roster of Battle Pass skins for this season includes:

-The Bride (Beatrix Kiddo)

-Cat Holloway

-Kingston

-Carter Wu

-Carina

-Marty McFly

-Miles Cross

when does chapter 7 season 1 end?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Chapter 7 Season 1’s battle pass rewards are available to claim through March 4, 2026. That leaves players lots of time to work through the daily and weekly quests and earn enough experience to unlock the full set of rewards.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is currently estimated to begin sometime on March 4, 2026.