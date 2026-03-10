Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass Leaked – Bugs Bunny, Ice King & More Skins

A good portion of the Fortnite Showdown Battle Pass has reportedly been leaked early online, according to dataminers. If true, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 battle pass will feature Bugs Bunny, Ice King, and many more cosmetics.

Fortnite Showdown Battle Pass Leaks

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Showdown is only a week away from release, and we are now starting to get some significant leaks from it. This latest update comes from several popular dataminers who have claimed to have leaked large portions of the upcoming CH7S2 battle pass.

According to FNBRIntel, the Fortnite Showdown Battle Pass will feature a Jules remix skin. The popular character made her debut in Chapter 2 Season 3 in 2020. The Chapter 7 Season 2 battle pass will also reportedly feature the long-rumored Looney Tunes Fortnite collab, as well as several previously known Epic Games survey skins.

Here is the leaked Fortnite Showdown Battle Pass that has reportedly been revealed so far:

Screenshot: Epic Games

Rumored Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass (So Far)

Ice King: (Chapter 7 Season 2 Skin)

(Chapter 7 Season 2 Skin) Jules: (Remix Survey Skin)

(Remix Survey Skin) The Foundation: (Chapter 7 Season 2 Skin)

(Chapter 7 Season 2 Skin) Bugs Bunny: (Looney Tunes Crossover)

(Looney Tunes Crossover) Raincoat Octopus: (Survey Skin)

(Survey Skin) Red Demon Knight (Survey Skin)

Screenshot: X @NotPaloLeaks

Of course, it should be stated to take this latest leak with a grain of salt. While most Fortnite datamine leaks are accurate, the Chapter 7 Season 2 battle pass could end up having different cosmetics from this list. Leakers also claim there are two additional skins in the pass we currently don’t know about.

All Fortnite Showdown Skins Leaked So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games

There have been several Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 skins that have been leaked in previous months. The biggest one is an Overwatch Fortnite crossover that will feature characters from the game such as D.Va and Tracer. However, there is also the Looney Tunes Fortnite collab that will supposedly feature Lola Bunny, among others.

For your convenience, here are the Fortnite Showdown skins we know about so far (courtesy of ShiinaBR):

Ice King

The Foundation

The Order

Captain America

Tracer

DVa

Genji

Mercy

Bugs Bunny

Daffy Duck

Game of Thrones

Crimson Desert (Kliff)

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

The new Captain America skin was recently confirmed in the official Fortnite Showdown trailer recently released by Epic Games. In the teaser for the season, we see the new Steve Rogers skin trapped in a block of ice. Although at this point, dataminers aren’t sure if the Marvel cosmetic will appear in the battle pass or be a Fortnite Item Shop release.

Finally, it should be pointed out that some of the previously leaked Fortnite collabs could be delayed or cancelled. As we reported in early March, Epic Games sued a major Fortnite leaker who ended up being a contract worker on the battle royale. The former-contractor is the one who leaked the Looney Tunes and Game of Thrones collabs, so this could impact Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2.