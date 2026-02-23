Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Leaks Reveal New Weapon Pool, Traversal Items & Major Collabs

Many new details about Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 have been revealed by Epic Games. According to a Q&A, the upcoming season will feature new traversal items and many major feature changes. Here is everything reportedly coming to Fortnite CH7S2.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Leak: New Gameplay Features

Epic Games

This latest update comes from Fortnite Design Director Ted Timmins, who recently did a Q&A with fans on X. Following his answers, dataminer ShiinaBR compiled a list of all the gameplay details that will reportedly be coming to the battle royale in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2. The dataminer posted a summary of features and mechanic changes that were teased.

Some of the standout features include new traversal items, a “mostly” refreshed weapon pool, and a new match-starting mechanic. If you are confused about that last one, let me explain. Apparently, Chapter 7 Season 2 will feature a new feature similar to the Fortnite Surfing mechanic, where players will drop into a battle royale match in a unique way.

Epic Games

Here is the full list of features in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 revealed so far, courtesy of ShiinaBR and Ted Timmins:

A “new-old meta loot spot” next season

A new locked mid-game loot spot

“Dial up the loony tunes”

Funny gameplay items

Gameplay will have more complexity again

Items that support movement as a team

Likely a new experimental feature for XP

Likely a new match starting sequence like surfing

Mid-game gameplay improvements

Multiple NEW movement items

New Traversal & Melee Items

Teaser word: “Bearer”

Weapon loot pool almost FULLY refreshed

X @ShiinaBR

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Collaborations Teased

Epic Games

Something interesting in the post made by ShiinaBR is their wording of “dial up the looney tunes.” This could be in reference to the leaked Looney Tunes Fortnite skins that still haven’t come out yet. According to dataminers, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and Daffy Duck are all getting cosmetic items.

However, this latest leak might have just confirmed the crossover isn’t coming until Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2. With that said, I thought it would be interesting to take a look at other “leaked” and rumored collabs that could be pushed to Fortnite CH7S2.

Looney Tunes (Bugs, Lola, Daffy)

(Bugs, Lola, Daffy) Overwatch (D.Va, Mercy, Genji)

(D.Va, Mercy, Genji) Game of Thrones

Crimson Desert (March 20)

(March 20) Avatar: The Last Airbender (Wave 2)

(Wave 2) Kingdom Hearts

Rick & Mortry (Wave 3)

(Wave 3) Sonic

007: First Light (Rumored/Speculation)

(Rumored/Speculation) LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (Rumored/Speculation)

X @ShiinaBR

It should be pointed out that some of these crossovers might actually release in the final weeks of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1. Most of these collabs were leaked in January and still have not yet been released in this current season, so they are good candidates for being made into Fortnite CH7S2 cosmetics.

Epic Games

As many of you know by now, Fortnite CH7S2 was delayed by two weeks. This current version of the battle royale is now the longest season we’ve had since 2021. If you are wondering, CH7S1’s length is going to be around 108 days! Yeah, that’s a really long time.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2’s release date is Thursday, March 19, 2026. However, based on this latest leak, it sounds like the new CH7S2 is going to be massive, with many gameplay improvements. Epic Games weren’t kidding when they said they were going to use that extra time to cook!