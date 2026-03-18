Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Start Time Revealed – Here’s When It Goes Live

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 starts on March 19, 2026. While Epic Games hasn’t officially confirmed server downtime yet, the Fortnite Showdown start time has already been revealed by dataminers. Here is when the new Fortnite season goes live in your region and when servers are expected to go offline.

When is the new Fortnite season coming out?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 was originally supposed to release at the beginning of March. However, players were surprised when Epic Games announced the major update had been delayed by two extra weeks. This made Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 one of the longest seasons the game has had in years. Thankfully, the wait for Season 2 is finally over.

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According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 release date is Thursday, March 19, 2026, and could start at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET. Although it should be pointed out that the exact release time could change depending on server maintenance. However, based on the current in-game countdown timer and maintenance schedule, this is the current release window for Fortnite Showdown.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

For your convenience, here is when the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 start time will likely go live in all regions:

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Release Time (All Regions)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 AM March 19 North America (ET) 7:00 AM March 19 Canada (ET) 7:00 AM March 19 United Kingdom (GMT) 11:00 AM March 19 Europe (CET) 12:00 PM March 19 Japan (JST) 8:00 PM March 19 Brazil (BRT) 8:00 AM March 19 Australia (AEDT) 11:00 PM March 19 New Zealand (NZDT) 1:00 AM March 20

When Will Fortnite Servers Be Back Up? CH7S2 Downtime

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

While Epic Games hasn’t officially announced a server downtime schedule yet, the Fortnite lobby has a countdown clock in the background. At the time of writing, it currently states “20 hours and 20 min.” Doing the quick math, that is exactly 4 AM PT, which lines up with the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 start time that ShiinaBR reported.

Although again, Shiina does say “expected,” so the exact Fortnite Showdown release window could change. However, if you are getting the “Fortnite Server is down” error message, that is because Epic Games is preparing to launch Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 on March 19. The game will be not be playable until Season 2 goes live following maintenance.

Tung Tung Sahur Skins and Bugs Bunny Confirmed for Fortnite Season 2

Screenshot: Epic Games

Yes, you read that right. Brain rot is officially coming to Fortnite in Season 2. In the final Fortnite Showdown trailer, Epic Games gave us our first look at the previously leaked Tung Tung Sahur collab.

In a hilarious live-action Fortnite trailer, both brain rot mascots Tung Tung Sahur and Ballerina Cappuccina can be seen for a few seconds. The AI-generated characters went viral on social media in 2025 and have since become the face of the brain rot meme.

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Finally, Epic also confirmed that Bugs Bunny will be a skin featured in the Chapter 7 Season 2 battle pass. In fact, the trailer actually shows off most of the characters that will be in this season’s pass, including the new Jules remix skin. With Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 finally about to go live, players won’t have to wait much longer to get these new skins.