Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Release Date and Start Times – When Does Fortnite Runners Go Live?

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is almost here, as the Epic Games battle royale prepares to launch its next major expansion after Summer Game Fest. The Fortnite Runners season is expected to go live following the Fortnite Shattered live event. Here is when Chapter 7 Season 3 could release in your region.

When is the New Fortnite Season Coming Out?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 release date is Saturday, June 6, 2026. The major update will launch after the Fortnite Shattered live event, which starts at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET later today. However, the question many players have been asking is: when does the Fortnite Runners season actually start?

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According to Fortnite Underground, the Fortnite Runners season “expected” launch times will start at 10 PM PT after the Fortnite live event ends. If accurate, that means the game’s servers will go into maintenance for about three hours before Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 starts. This would also mean that some players will get the new season late at night on June 5.

Screenshot: X @FNBRunderground

It should be pointed out that Epic Games has not officially confirmed any CH7S3 start times. And even Fortnite Underground says it’s “subject to change.” However, for your convenience, we will post a table below that shows when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 could start and update it if anything changes:

Fortnite Runners Start Times in Every Region

Country / Region Date Time US West Coast (PT) June 5, 2026 10:00 PM US East Coast / Canada (ET) June 6, 2026 1:00 AM Brazil (BRT) June 6, 2026 2:00 AM Argentina (ART) June 6, 2026 3:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) June 6, 2026 6:00 AM France / Germany / Spain / Italy (CEST) June 6, 2026 7:00 AM Turkey (TRT) June 6, 2026 8:00 AM Saudi Arabia (AST) June 6, 2026 8:00 AM India (IST) June 6, 2026 10:30 AM Thailand (ICT) June 6, 2026 12:00 PM Philippines (PHT) June 6, 2026 1:00 PM Singapore (SGT) June 6, 2026 1:00 PM China (CST) June 6, 2026 1:00 PM Japan (JST) June 6, 2026 2:00 PM South Korea (KST) June 6, 2026 2:00 PM Australia East Coast (AEST) June 6, 2026 3:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) June 6, 2026 5:00 PM

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Server Downtime Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Runners season will launch on June 6, 2026, and will go live at some point during that day. That is the only thing Epic Games has confirmed so far. However, the exact start times for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 are still up in the air.

As we mentioned above, every major season usually has Fortnite server maintenance downtime before it launches. The question is: how long will the servers be down after the Fortnite live event? If Fortnite Underground is correct, then we should see the new Fortnite Runners season launch fairly soon after Fortnite Shattered wraps up.

Screenshot: Epic Games

However, it’s also important we keep our expectations in check. Epic has not actually confirmed release times. And server maintenance can also change or vary at the last second if more time is needed. So basically, plan your Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 weekend around June 6. We might get it earlier than expected, but if not, we have all Saturday and Sunday to jump into the next season!