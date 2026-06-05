Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Revealed: All Sprites, Weapons, Map Changes and New Features

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 will introduce many new gameplay features, such as collectible Sprites and a new extraction shooter mechanic. Here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite Runners season, including new weapons, items, and mechanics.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprites Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

The biggest feature of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is Sprites. Unlike their implementation in Chapter 6 Season 1, you can now collect them permanently and carry them over to future matches. Players will specifically be able to find Sprites in every match of Fortnite Runners. The catch? You will need to secure them at extraction points and survive a timer to exfil. Once you extract with a Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprite, you will add them to your collection.

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As if this wasn’t exciting enough, Fortnite Runners Sprites also have different levels of rarity that give you crazy powers. For example, there is one Sprite that lets you refill your shield every time you emote. Yes, you read that right. Sprites and their powers can even be leveled up the more you use them. To summon them at the start of a match, you will need to use the new Sprite Dust currency. Here is a quick breakdown of how the CH7S3 feature works:

Screenshot: Epic Games

How Fortnite Sprites Work

Sprite Dust is earned by successfully extracting Sprites.

Sprite Dust is used to power your Sprite Collection in future matches.

Spend Sprite Dust before a match to summon a previously extracted Sprite.

Summoned Sprites grant their unique Sprite Power before dropping from the Battle Bus.

Rarer Sprites cost more Sprite Dust to summon.

Screenshot: Epic Games

How Sprites Level Up

Sprites gain experience through three activities:

Exploration – Finding and opening Chests

– Finding and opening Chests Eliminations – Downing and eliminating opponents

– Downing and eliminating opponents Extractions – Successfully extracting Sprites

Sprite Mastery Rewards

Reaching a Sprite’s maximum level takes multiple runs.

Extracting a max-level Sprite grants Mastery.

Mastering Sprites unlocks progression rewards throughout the season.

Special Sprite Variants

Rare Special Sprites can appear throughout the season.

Special variants include small bonus effects.

They can be obtained through: Daily Drops Power Hours Other Limited-time events and Activities



All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprites and Powers

Screenshot: Epic Games

At launch, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 will have a total of 10 Sprites that you can collect. The rarer they are, the better powers you can get. The goal is to level up your Sprites across the season to “master” them. Here is a full list of all Fortnite Runners Sprites:

Rare

Earth Sprite : You have a chance to find additional rare items when opening Chests.

: You have a chance to find additional rare items when opening Chests. Fire Sprite: Creates a fiery burst when you deal enough damage to an enemy.

Creates a fiery burst when you deal enough damage to an enemy. Water Sprite: Replenishes shields while in water for you and your nearby Squad.

Epic

Duck Sprite: Emoting or Jamming replenishes shields.

Emoting or Jamming replenishes shields. Ghost Sprite: Grants cloak for a duration upon reloading.

Grants cloak for a duration upon reloading. Demon Sprite: Siphons some health and shields when you eliminate an opponent.

Siphons some health and shields when you eliminate an opponent. King Sprite: Your Pickaxe deals more damage.

Legendary

Dream Sprite: Grants a random item at each level, exploding with legendary loot at Max Level.

Grants a random item at each level, exploding with legendary loot at Max Level. Punk Sprite: Possibly nothing… or infinitely something.

Mythic

Zero Point Sprite: Spawns a Shield Bubble Jr. when you use a healing item on yourself.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Weapons

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 will launch with four new weapons entering the loot pool. Two of the standout weapons are a new long-range shotgun that shoots in a volley. However, there will also be John Wick’s pistol, which lets players throw ammo clips at enemies while reloading.

For your convenience, here is a full list of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 weapons we know about so far:

New Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Weapons

Screenshot: Epic Games

Extending Focus Shotgun: Long range, barrel lengthens as spread tightens across a 3-round volley.

Long range, barrel lengthens as spread tightens across a 3-round volley. Surgical Burst Rifle: Burst fire, low recoil, minimal damage falloff.

Burst fire, low recoil, minimal damage falloff. Chaos Exploder Rifle: The Dark Voyager’s heavy AR, firing explosive cubes, especially nasty when playing around cover.

The Dark Voyager’s heavy AR, firing explosive cubes, especially nasty when playing around cover. Lancehead Pistol: John Wick’s sidearm, 21-round mag. Throw your magazine at nearby enemies when reloading for additional damage.

John Wick’s sidearm, 21-round mag. Throw your magazine at nearby enemies when reloading for additional damage. Bank Shot Pistol (not available at launch): Bounce shots off surfaces to hit your target with a ricochet. Lets you do trick shots!

Returning Loot Pool in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3

Striker Pump

Maven Auto Shotgun

Ranger Pistol

Stinger SMG

Hunting Rifle

Chaos Reloader Shotgun

New Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Items

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has also confirmed many new items coming in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. Players will get two new movement items, as well as a handful of new gadgets related to the game’s extraction feature.

Seven Sliders: Slide faster than your legs can carry you with Seven Sliders. ADS with your equipped weapon mid-slide to slow time for a clean shot, and let the jets launch you skyward.

Slide faster than your legs can carry you with Seven Sliders. ADS with your equipped weapon mid-slide to slow time for a clean shot, and let the jets launch you skyward. Shock Rocks (not available at launch): Crush one to perform three midair leaps.

Crush one to perform three midair leaps. Portable Extractor: Extract your equipped Sprite from anywhere on the island. Perfect for that rare Sprite you’ve been searching for!

Extract your equipped Sprite from anywhere on the island. Perfect for that rare Sprite you’ve been searching for! Lucky Locator (coming later this season): Tracks down a buried Chest that’s guaranteed to have a Sprite you haven’t collected.

Tracks down a buried Chest that’s guaranteed to have a Sprite you haven’t collected. Extraction Site Booster (coming later this season): Call in a special Extraction Crate that will boost any Sprite extracted at the site. This will get other players’ attention!

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Map Changes Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

Another big feature in the update is the new Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 “Shattered Coast” map. In Fortnite Runners, the map has become “reassembled” following the events of the Shattered live event. POIs will now be fused together with other locations and have a new “twist” to them.

“The Zero Point cracked the sky wide open, scrambling and reassembling the Island into the Shattered Coast: a fresh map dropping mid-chapter with twisted takes on familiar POIs, a totally fresh pool of firearms, and a whole new way to win.”

Screenshot: Epic Games

An example of this, is the Battlewood Sign POI looks to now be merged with a forest location. So think of it like a remix season map, where many locations have now been fused together in really interesting ways.

Here is a list of some new POI locations in CH7S3:

Cluster Coast

The Zero Point

Heatwave Harbor

All New Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Gameplay Features

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, Epic Games is also adding several quality-of-life features and gameplay improvements:

Festival Auras Now Appear on Victory Royales – Your equipped Fortnite Festival Aura will now play during your Victory Royale celebration in Battle Royale.

– Your equipped Fortnite Festival Aura will now play during your Victory Royale celebration in Battle Royale. Distance-Based Audio Visualizer Transparency – Audio Visualizer icons for gunshots and footsteps now fade based on distance. Nearby threats remain fully visible, while distant sounds appear more transparent.

– Audio Visualizer icons for gunshots and footsteps now fade based on distance. Nearby threats remain fully visible, while distant sounds appear more transparent. Reduced Footstep Visualizer Range – Footstep indicators now appear at a shorter range than gunshots, making them a more accurate close-range cue.

– Footstep indicators now appear at a shorter range than gunshots, making them a more accurate close-range cue. Ground Rush Expanded to All Modes – The Ground Rush skydiving mechanic introduced for Zero Build last season is now available in both Build and Zero Build playlists.

– The Ground Rush skydiving mechanic introduced for Zero Build last season is now available in both Build and Zero Build playlists. Ground Rush Supports Glider Redeploy – Ground Rush can now activate from Glider Redeploy states, not just initial drops or launch pads.

– Ground Rush can now activate from Glider Redeploy states, not just initial drops or launch pads. Battle Bus ADS Added – Players can now aim down sights (ADS) while riding the Battle Bus, making it easier to scout the map and mark landing locations.

– Players can now aim down sights (ADS) while riding the Battle Bus, making it easier to scout the map and mark landing locations. New Controller Setting: Tweak Zone Aiming – A new option allows small stick movements normally ignored by a controller’s dead zone to move your crosshair directly instead of rotating the camera. Designed for more precise aiming and fine adjustments.

– A new option allows small stick movements normally ignored by a controller’s dead zone to move your crosshair directly instead of rotating the camera. Designed for more precise aiming and fine adjustments. Updated Storm Circle Timings – Storm timings have been adjusted to improve match pacing and reduce slow endgame scenarios. These changes do not apply to Ranked or Competitive playlists.

– Storm timings have been adjusted to improve match pacing and reduce slow endgame scenarios. These changes do not apply to Ranked or Competitive playlists. Bus Exfil (coming later this season) – There will be a small percentage chance that in some matches, the Battle Bus will rift back into the map, and you’ll have a window to board it. Climb on, grapple up, get at least one teammate to the rift out point, and your team secures the Victory. Multiple teams can win this way per match!

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 launches on June 6, 2026. It will also have additional features coming to the game in future season updates. For example, there is going to be a Bus Exfil mechanic arriving later in the season.

In the feature, the Battle Bus will respawn into the map, and teams who manage to hop on before the timer runs out will extract on it and win. Yes, that also means multiple teams can technically secure a victory royale. So far, it sounds like Fortnite Runners is shaping up to be one of the most jam-packed updates the battle royale has ever seen!