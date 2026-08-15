Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass Revealed – First Look at All Skins & Collabs

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass has been leaked early after Epic Games sent teaser packages to streamers. The Fortnite Override battle pass appears to feature major gaming collabs such as Sonic and potentially Tetris, alongside several original skins.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass Skins Confirmed So Far

Screenshot: X @HypeX, Epic Games

The Fortnite Override season officially launches on August 20, 2026. However, days before its release, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass was seemingly leaked early online by streamers who received gift baskets from Epic Games.

Videos by VICE

In a post on X, Littlest Snail Gaming uploaded a picture of a card that reportedly features six of the eight Fortnite Override Battle Pass skins. The biggest collab included in the pass is a Fortnite Sonic cosmetic. According to Loolo Leaks, there may also be a Tetris-inspired outfit that can be customized similarly to the Toona Fish skin from Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Fortnite Override Battle Pass skins lineup was further supported when an unfinished version of the season’s key art leaked online. By combining the two images, Fortnite dataminers have been able to compile a list of the Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass skins, which we’ll break down below with images:

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass Skins

Screenshot: X @SnailFortnite

Sonic Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: X @HypeX

Tetris Skin

Screenshot: X @HypeX

New Original Chapter 7 Season 4 Skin

Screenshot: X @HypeX

Original Fighter Skin

Screenshot: X @HypeX

Geno

Screenshot: X @HypeX, Epic Games

Warrior With Shield Skin

Screenshot: X @HypeX

Soldier Skin (Rumored to be Jonesy The Legend Outfit)

Screenshot: X @HypeX

Kart Racer Skin

Screenshot: X @hypex, @blortzen

Note: We will update this list with official images and skin names as soon as Epic Games reveals them.

Most Fortnite Override Gaming Collabs wiill Not Be in the Battle Pass

Screenshot: Epic Games

Based on the images shared online, it appears that the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass may only feature two gaming collabs. It could even have fewer, as dataminers are currently unsure whether the rumored “Tetris” skin is actually connected to the classic puzzle game or is simply a new original cosmetic.

That means the vast majority of the Fortnite Override collabs revealed so far may not be included in the pass. For example, Epic Games has already confirmed a Persona 5 Joker skin is coming. However, the character doesn’t appear to be part of the Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass based on these images.

Here are the Fortnite Override gaming collabs that will likely be sold separately in the Item Shop:

Persona 5 – Joker

Sonic the Hedgehog – Dr. Eggman and Shadow the Hedgehog

Mega Man

Crash Bandicoot

Pac-Man

Kingdom Hearts – Sora and the Keyblade

Screenshot: Epic Games

However, we can’t stress enough that Epic Games has not officially confirmed that all of the above collabs are receiving skins. It’s also possible that some of these cosmetics could be released through events or other promotions instead of being sold in the Item Shop.

Still, based on the official Fortnite gift baskets sent to streamers, it looks like most of the Gaming Legends crossovers will not be included in the Fortnite Override Battle Pass. We should learn the complete lineup when the official Chapter 7 Season 4 trailer is released tomorrow on on August 16.