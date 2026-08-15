All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Collabs Leaked – Kingdom Hearts, Crash Bandicoot, and More

A leaked image claiming to be the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 key art recently went viral after surfacing online. Although many players initially believed the artwork was fake, prominent dataminer HYPEX now says it is likely legitimate. If accurate, the leak reveals every major Fortnite Override collab, including Kingdom Hearts, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Sonic, and more.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Collabs Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games, Square Enix

A leaked image of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 key art recently surfaced on social media and reportedly reveals all upcoming Fortnite Override collabs. The artwork features numerous gaming legends, including Crash Bandicoot, Pac-Man, Spyro the Dragon and Megaman.

Videos by VICE

While the leaked key art initially had many players divided over whether it was real, prominent dataminer HYPEX says it is likely legitimate after an official Fortnite Sonic comic book also surfaced early online. The character’s design in the comics appears to match his appearance in the leaked Override image.

FORTNITE 'C7S4: OVERRIDE' UNFINISHED KEY ART



The Sonic Comics from today have confirmed it pic.twitter.com/GMYisa0fLZ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 15, 2026

Here is the full list of Fortnite Override collabs coming to Chapter 7 Season 4 according to the leaked key art:

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Collabs

Sonic, Shadow, Eggman, and Tails

Kingdom Hearts (Sora and a Keyblade)

Mega Man

Pac-Man

Persona 5 (Joker)

Beyond Good & Evil (Jade)

Spyro the Dragon

Crash Bandicoot

99 Nights in the Forest (Roblox)

Tetris

Screamer (Hiroshi Jackson)

Street Fighte

The Witcher

Tomb Raider

Halo

Honkai: Star Rail

Leaked Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Key Art Is Reportedly Unfinished

Screenshot: Epic Games

One reason some players initially believed the leaked Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 key art was fake is that parts of the artwork appeared unfinished. For example, Pac-Man was missing his eyes. However, it now appears that the image is a WIP, or work-in-progress, version of the season’s key art. It is still unclear how an unfinished image like this could have leaked online in the first place.

Even so, the artwork being incomplete is a bit strange, given that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launches in just five days on August 20. Epic Games is also releasing the first official Fortnite Override trailer on August 16, which will likely feature the completed season key art and confirm the upcoming gaming legends crossovers.

Regardless, HYPEX believes the leaked Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 key art is likely real due to the newly discovered Sonic comicbook. Still, players should take the full collab lineup with a major grain of salt until Epic Games officially confirms which characters are coming to the new Fortnite Override season launching later this week.