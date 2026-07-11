Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Leak Reveals Sonic, Persona 5, Kingdom Hearts, and More

A new leak claims Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will be themed around “Gaming Legends” and feature crossovers with some of gaming’s biggest franchises. If true, players could soon see Sonic, Mega Man, Persona 5, and Kingdom Hearts join Fortnite.

Every Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Collab Leaked So Far

Screenshot: Atlus, Capcom, Square Enix, Nintendo, Epic Games, Sega, Sony

This latest rumor comes from popular Fortnite dataminers SpushFNBR and Wensoing. According to the leakers, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will reportedly be themed around “Gaming Legends.” However, they also revealed that CH7S4 will feature many skins from popular game franchises such as Mega Man and Kingdom Hearts.

Videos by VICE

According to the leakers, these are the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collabs that have reportedly leaked so far:

Sonic (rumored to be a Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass skin)

(rumored to be a Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass skin) Mega Man

Crash Bandicoot

Kingdom Hearts

Persona (rumored to be Persona 5)

“STRONG RUMOR: Season 4 will be GAMING LEGENDS THEMED! The season will include Sonic, Mega Man, Crash Bandicoot, Kingdom Hearts, and other major gaming legends.” The leakers also claimed that multiple reliable sources have confirmed the Fortnite Persona collaboration will be happening “soon.” The skins will are rumored to be from Persona 5.

Screenshot: X @SpushFNBR, @Wensoing

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Fortnite leaker Blortzen also claimed that Sonic the Hedgehog could be part of the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass. “SONIC IS MOST LIKELY PART OF SEASON 4 PASS. Heard this rumor from very reliable sources.” If accurate, Chapter 7 Season 4 could feature some of the biggest gaming crossovers in Fortnite history.

Screenshot: Atlus, Epic Games

Based on internal files, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 release date is Friday, September 4, 2026. Dataminers have also confirmed that the upcoming season will feature four updates. Here is when the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 updates will reportedly be released.

42.10 – Sept. 3

– Sept. 3 42.20 – Sept. 17

– Sept. 17 42.30 – Oct. 1

– Oct. 1 42.40 – Oct. 15

Of course, it goes without saying to take this latest rumor with a grain of salt. While Fortnite dataminers are generally credible, leaks can sometimes be wrong. For example, development plans can change behind the scenes, or a collab can get scrapped.

In fact, the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab was originally leaked back in February but never came out. If this latest rumor is accurate, then the Square Enix skins will finally launch as a part of Chapter 7 Season 4. But it’s also possible that the Gaming Legends-themed season is just a rumor that doesn’t pan out.