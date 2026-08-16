8 New Fortnite Sprites Revealed for Chapter 7 Season 4

Eight new Fortnite Sprites are being added when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20. The new Sprites were revealed in the official Fortnite Override trailer, including Sonic, Tails, Klombo, and several other fan-favorite characters. Here is every new Fortnite Sprite confirmed for next season so far.

All 8 New Fortnite Sprites Coming on August 20

Screenshot: Epic Games

Eight new Fortnite Sprites are coming to the game in the major August 20 update. The Sprites were revealed today in the official Fortnite Override trailer. So far, the new Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites includes Sonic, Tails, Klombo and more.

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There is even a new Sprite based on a Victory Crown, as well as several other fan-favorite Fortnite characters. For your convenience, here is the complete list of new Fortnite Sprites confirmed for Chapter 7 Season 4 so far:

Complete List of Fortnite Override Sprites Confirmed So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sonic Sprite – Lets you use Sonic’s Spin Dash and boosts your sprinting speed.

– Lets you use Sonic’s Spin Dash and boosts your sprinting speed. Tails Sprite – Lets you hover through the air.

– Lets you hover through the air. Jazz Jackrabbit Sprite – Power TBA.

– Power TBA. Klombo Sprite – Power TBA.

– Power TBA. Bushranger Sprite – Power TBA.

– Power TBA. Killswitch Sprite – Power TBA.

– Power TBA. Victory Crown Sprite – Power TBA.

– Power TBA. Battle Pass Skin Sprite – Power TBA.

Fortnite Override Sprites First Look

As mentioned above, we still don’t know what most of the new Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites actually do. Based on the preview we got of them in the trailer, however, we can determine that the Sonic Sprite lets you run fast, while the Tails Sprite allows you to hover through the air. And well, that’s kind of obvious.

Although their abilities haven’t been fully revealed yet, we do have our first look at what the new Fortnite Override Sprites look like.

Sonic Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Tails Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Jazz Jackrabbit Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Klombo Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Bushranger Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Killswitch Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Victory Crown Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Battle Pass Skin Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games will likely reveal the remaining Sprite abilities before Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20. Either way, Sonic’s Spin Dash and Tails’ hovering ability already show that Override Sprites will offer more unique powers than the ones currently available in the game.