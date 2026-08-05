Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override Announced With August Release Date

Epic Games has officially announced that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is called Override. The upcoming season could support previous leaks claiming that Fortnite is getting a Gaming Legends theme. Here is the Fortnite Override release date and everything we know about it so far.

When Does Fortnite Override Come Out?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override will be released on Thursday, August 20, 2026. While dataminers had previously speculated that the patch would drop on this date, it had not been officially announced. However, Epic has just revealed in a post on X that Fortnite Override will in fact release later this month.

Videos by VICE

Before the Fortnite Override season launches, Epic is hosting a major send off to Chapter 7 Season 3 Runners with the Fortnite Unstable live event on August 15. The event will conclude the current Fortnite Runners arc. Leaks of the story experience have already confirmed that it will include posters featuring Sonic the Hedgehog villain Dr. Eggman.

Screenshot: X @FireMonkey

Interestingly, Fortnite Override has the tagline “Break the Rules, Change the Game.” The slogan could reference previous leaks claiming that Chapter 7 Season 4 will center around Gaming Legends. For a full breakdown of when the current Fortnite season ends, check out our listing the remaining important dates for Chapter 7 Season 3.

Is Fortnite override a Gaming Legends Season?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Override appears to be gaming-related, as an in-game teaser on August 5 showed the news feed glitching out. And now the official Fortnite Override logo revealed today features similar glitch effects in the background. The “change the game” tagline mentioned above it also intriguing for obvious reasons.

Although Epic Games has not confirmed the Fortnite Override theme yet, several popular dataminers have claimed that it will feature major gaming collabs with franchises such as Mega Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Tetris. The Override title and gaming-related tagline add further credibility to these leaks, but fans will need to wait for an official trailer to know for certain.

Screenshot: Atlus, Capcom, Square Enix, Nintendo, Epic Games, Sega, Sony

That said, here are the rumored Fortnite Override collabs we know about so far:

Gaming Franchise Rumored Character Mega Man Mega Man Sonic the Hedgehog Dr. Eggman, Sonic Tetris Unknown Pac-Man Pac-Man Persona 5 Joker Crash Bandicoot Crash Bandicoot Kingdom Hearts Gummi Ship Vehicle, Sora (Rumored)

Adding more fuel to the fire that Fortnite Override will be the long-rumored “Gaming Legends” season, is the recent Kingdom Hearts leak. Multiple dataminers have specifically uncovered a Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab reportedly launching in late August. The crossover will feature the a Gummi Ship as a vehicle in both Battle Royale and Rocket League modes.

Regardless, we won’t have to wait much longer to see if any of the leaks are true, as Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override will officially launch on August 20.