When Does the New Fortnite Season Come Out? Chapter 7 Season 4 Release Date

With Chapter 7 Season 3 only having a few weeks left, you may be wondering: when does the new Fortnite season come out? Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is currently expected to launch on August 20, following the conclusion of the current season. Here is when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 ends, along with the expected release date and time for the next season.

When Does the Current Fortnite Season End?

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminers, the current Fortnite season will end on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. However, before Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 concludes, Epic Games will hold a major in-game live event called Fortnite Unstable. The interactive experience will center around the Zero Point.

Videos by VICE

Following Fortnite Unstable, the game’s map will transition into the “aftermath.” We will then have a few days remaining in the current season before Chapter 7 Season 4 begins. For your convenience, here is the current Fortnite season-ending schedule:

August 15: Fortnite Unstable Live Event

Fortnite Unstable Live Event August 19: Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Ends

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Ends August 20: Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Starts

Screenshot: Epic Games

Note: The dates above are based on updates currently scheduled on the Fortnite’s servers. Epic Games could delay the season or change the dates slightly. If that happens, we’ll update this guide.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Come Out?

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is expected to come out on Thursday, August 20, 2026. Although Chapter 7 Season 3 will largely wrap up its story during the Unstable event on August 15, players will have a few additional days to complete the current Battle Pass before the transition into CH7S4.

Epic Games has not officially confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20. However, dataminers have reportedly discovered that the v42.00 update is currently scheduled for that date, which would mark the beginning of the new season.

The August 19 end date is also currently displayed by Fortnite season trackers, although Epic Games has cautioned players in the past that season dates can occasionally change.

What Time Does the New Fortnite Season Start?

The exact Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 release time has not been revealed yet. Previous major season updates have gone live around 6 AM PT/9 AM ET, so that is currently the most likely launch window for August 20.

However, the datamined update schedule does not specify a time zone. This means the v42.00 update could technically arrive for North American players as early as 9 PM PT on August 19, which would already be midnight on August 20 on the East Coast.

For now, players should expect Chapter 7 Season 4 to become playable sometime between the evening of August 19 and the morning of August 20. We’ll update this guide once Epic Games officially announces the server downtime schedule.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Gaming Legends Leaks

Screenshot: Atlus, Capcom, Square Enix, Nintendo, Epic Games

According to datamined leaks, CH7S4 will reportedly be a Fortnite Gaming Legends season. During the Fortnite Unstable event, Epic Games is expected to tease the major crossover theme through posters and other changes appearing across the map.

The new season is rumored to feature several major gaming icons, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Mega Man, and Joker from Persona 5. The following Chapter 7 Season 4 collaborations have reportedly been leaked:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Dr. Eggman

Mega Man

Persona 5 (Joker)

Pac-Man

Tetris

It is currently unclear whether every collaboration will receive a playable skin. Crossovers such as Tetris could instead appear as cosmetics, items, or other themed content. Epic Games has also not officially announced the Gaming Legends season, so the entire lineup should still be treated as a leak.