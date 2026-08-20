Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Revealed: All Sprites, Weapons, Map Changes and Lobby Hacks

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will let players hack matches using Cheat Codes, Override Consoles, and special Power-Ups. Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Override, including its new weapons, Sprites, map POI’s, Battle Pass, and gaming collabs.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Cheat Codes and Override Consoles Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

The biggest feature of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is hacking. In every match, players will be able to find Cheat Codes that appear across the map and activate them using special Override Consoles. However, these codes don’t just impact you – they actually affect every player in the match as they rewrite the rules for the entire server.

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That said, you will need to find and capture an Override Console before other players get to it first. When a player takes control, their name will be displayed around the base of the console so that the entire lobby knows who activated it.

Here is a quick breakdown of how the new Fortnite Override mechanic works:

How Fortnite Override Consoles Work

Screenshot: Epic Games

Override Consoles appear in every Battle Royale match.

Players can find Cheat Codes hidden across the island.

Cheat Codes can be activated to change the rules of the match.

Some Overrides affect the entire server.

Your name is displayed around the console when you take control.

Rare Squad Overrides only buff the first squad that reaches them.

Activating a Squad Override broadcasts your location on the map.

Players can also track down Power-Ups across the Island.

All Fortnite Override Cheats

Override Cheat Sonic Speed Increase your sprint speed over time More XP Gain More XP from Eliminations, looting and surviving the storm Loot Hack You’ll get a look hack item from the next Chest you open Extra Life Respawn when on the bring of elimination one time Big Fish Makes all Fishing Holes golden Constant Heal Gain constant health and shield regen over time when not in combat Infinite Stamina Gain Infinite Stamina Headshot Deal Increased headshot damage Overshield Gain extra, or a new Overshield Speed Shooter Your weapons fire and reload faster Big Loot Higher chance to get Epic or Legendary loot from chests Power Pickaxe Pickaxe hits deal massive damage

Fortnite Lobby Hacks Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is also introducing Lobby Hacks. Unlike Cheat Codes found during matches, Lobby Hacks are real-life codes that can be entered directly through the game’s lobby menu to earn rewards.

Epic Games will distribute Lobby Hack codes through social media, promotions, and real-world campaigns throughout the season. Players can then redeem them in Fortnite to unlock special in-game bonus rewards such a XP, Sprite Dust, and even Sprite Variants!

All Fortnite Lobby Hacks Codes Available So Far

8BitBlast

O2Override

PerfectOrder

SurviveTheNight

TakeYourHeart

LetsBlockAndRoll

DontBlockMe

IWannaFlyHigh

GottaGoFast

Magilume

Borntoplay

BEMOREALIEN

Chispambo

abgestaubt

REACHYOURIMPOSSIBLE

Perlimpinpin

As a result, players will want to keep an eye on official Fortnite social media accounts during the season. Lobby Hacks could appear almost anywhere. For example, several of the codes were already given out through collaborations and partnerships with other companies, making them a real-world extension of the season’s hacking theme.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Weapons and items

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will introduce several new weapons inspired by gaming legends. Two of the biggest additions coming to the battle royale are the Midas’ Masterpiece and Mega Man’s Mega Buster.

Midas’ Masterpiece is a powerful pistol capable of instantly eliminating an opponent with a single headshot. Players will also be able to equip Mega Man’s legendary arm cannon and use it to take enemies offline.

For your convenience, here is a list of the new Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 weapons confirmed so far:

New Fortnite Override Weapons

Screenshot: Epic Games

Midas’ Masterpiece: A powerful golden pistol capable of one-headshot instagibs.

A powerful golden pistol capable of one-headshot instagibs. Mega Buster: Mega Man’s legendary arm cannon that lets players charge up and blast enemies.

Mega Man’s legendary arm cannon that lets players charge up and blast enemies. Sonic Power Sneakers: Perform Sonic’s signature Spin Dash or launch into an airborne Spin Attack.

Perform Sonic’s signature Spin Dash or launch into an airborne Spin Attack. Tetris Rift: Toss down Tetris blocks to create instant cover during a fight.

Toss down Tetris blocks to create instant cover during a fight. Retro Shotgun: (Name of weapon and power is currently unknown. However, the new shotgun was featured in the Fortnite Override trailer).

Weapons Coming Later in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

Kingdom Key: Sora’s iconic Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts.

Sora’s iconic Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts. Rebecca’s Guns: A dual-wielded assault rifle and SMG inspired by Rebecca from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Loot Pool (Unvaulted)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Pump Shotgun

Assault Rifle

Ranger Assault Rifle

Drum Gun

Minigun

Tactical Pistol

Dual Pistols

Oni Shotgun

Flare Gun

Bass Boost

Overdrive Grenade

Chug Splash

Epic Games has also teased additional weapons and items arriving throughout the season. A complete list of new and unvaulted weapons will be featured in the Override Community Update Notes.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Map Changes Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map will feature several new POI locations inspired by iconic video game franchises. One of the biggest additions is Green Hill Zone from Sonic the Hedgehog.

Players will be able to race through Green Hill Zone using Sonic Power Sneakers, turning one of gaming’s most iconic levels into a playable Battle Royale location. Epic Games has also confirmed that players will be able to visit Pac-Man Island. Although it’s currently not clear where it’s located.

All Fortnite Override POI’S

Here are the new Fortnite Override POI’s confirmed so far:

Green Hill Zone

Screenshot: Epic Games

Pac-Man Island

Screenshot: Epic Games

Stone Sanctum (Formerly Sinister Strip)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Mega Arcade POI (Formerly Frosted Flats)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Reality’s Reign (Formerly Zero Point)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sunken Shores Tetris POI

Screenshot: Epic Games

Interestingly, there are also several Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 POI’s that have been removed from the Fortnite Override map, which we’ll list below:

Sinister Strip

Calamari Canyon

Frosted Flats

All New Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sprites are officially returning in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. However, Override will introduce a completely new generation of Sprites with different gameplay abilities. One of the first confirmed additions is the Tails Sprite, which helps players hover in the air.

Players will be able to catch other new Sprites throughout the season and add them to their collection. Here is a full list of all Fortnite Override Sprites:

Klombo Sprite: Grants random items at each level.

Grants random items at each level. Sonic Sprite: Gotta Go Fast! Sprint faster.

Gotta Go Fast! Sprint faster. Tails Sprite: Hover in the air with the help of Tails.

Hover in the air with the help of Tails. Shadow Sprite: Automatically reload weapons over time, even when unequipped.

Automatically reload weapons over time, even when unequipped. Jackrabbit Sprite: Perform another jump while mid-air.

Perform another jump while mid-air. 8-Bit Sprite: Find an 8-Bit Shotgun in your first Chest and gain a core multiplier for it.

Find an 8-Bit Shotgun in your first Chest and gain a core multiplier for it. Crown Sprite: Gain extra Crown Wins after getting a Victory Royale. You can only level it up by winning matches.

Gain extra Crown Wins after getting a Victory Royale. You can only level it up by winning matches. Adventure Sprite: Upgrade a random item in your inventory at each level.

Upgrade a random item in your inventory at each level. Bush Sprite: Spawns a Bush on you after a duration. At max level, gain a Bush on elimination.

Spawns a Bush on you after a duration. At max level, gain a Bush on elimination. Jonesy Sprite: After a short duration, recover some Health or Shield after being damaged.

After a short duration, recover some Health or Shield after being damaged. Killswitch Sprite: Enter Hangtime with improved accuracy.

Thankfully, all of the Fortnite Sprites you collected during Chapter 7 Season 3 will carry over. Epic Games is also introducing a new Sprite Garden mode where you can play with your Sprites and show your collection to friends.

Fortnite Sprite Garden Mode

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sprites collected during Chapter 7 Season 3 will carry over.

Players can visit Sprite Garden to interact with their collection.

You can show off your collected Sprites to friends.

Chapter 7 Season 4 will introduce a new generation of Sprites.

New Sprites will have powers that can be used during Battle Royale matches.

This means your Chapter 7 Season 3 collection won’t disappear when Override begins. Instead, your old Sprites will remain available through Sprite Garden alongside the new variants introduced during Chapter 7 Season 4.

Fortnite Loot Hacks Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sprite Dust will also have a new purpose in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. As you unlock Sprites, you can spend your Sprite Dust on Loot Hacks that customize the items found inside your chests in the battle royale mode.

Loot Hacks allow you to add bonus items to Chest drops, including special loot that can’t be found anywhere else. This will give players more control over their loadouts before a match even begins.

How Fortnite Loot Hacks Work

Catching new Sprites adds Sprite Dust your account.

Sprite Dust can then be spent on Loot Hacks.

Loot Hacks customize what can drop from your Chests.

Players can add exclusive bonus items to the Battle Royale loot pool.

Some Loot Hack items cannot be found anywhere else.

Loot Hacks should make collecting Fortnite Sprites even more important in Chapter 7 Season 4. Instead of just being used to resummon sprites, your collection can now directly influence the weapons and items you find during future matches.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sonic the Hedgehog headlines the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass. Players who purchase the pass will automatically unlock the Fortnite Sonic skin alongside the Tails Sidekick and a lineup of original skins.

Players who purchase the Battle Pass before August 27 at 11:59 PM ET will also receive the Infiltrator Grace Crowne Outfit and matching accessories as a launch-week bonus. Here is the full list of Fortnite Override Battle Pass skins:

Complete Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass

K1TTYW1NS

Phantom

Grace Crowne

Geno

Sonic the Hedgehog

Mali

Wrixel

Bastian

Fortnite Override Battle Pass Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sonic the Hedgehog Skin: Included in the Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass.

Included in the Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass. Tails Sidekick: Included alongside Sonic.

Included alongside Sonic. Infiltrator Grace Crowne Outfit: Purchase the Battle Pass before August 27 at 11:59 PM ET.

Purchase the Battle Pass before August 27 at 11:59 PM ET. Peril Peak Mali Outfit: Gift the Battle Pass to a friend, and both players will receive the Outfit and accessories.

The Peril Peak Mali promotion will remain available throughout the season. As long as you gift the Battle Pass to a friend before December 4, 2026, both accounts will receive the bonus Outfit and matching accessories.

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Collabs

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Override is one of the most gaming-focused seasons Epic Games has ever released. As mentioned above, Sonic the Hedgehog will headline the Battle Pass, while a stacked lineup of additonal gaming characters will arrive in the Item Shop throughout Chapter 7 Season 4.

Here is every Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collab confirmed so far:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Kingdom Hearts

Pac-Man

Mega Man

Persona 5 Royal

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

99 Nights in the Forest

Crash Bandicoot

Spyro the Dragon

Tetris

Sonic, Knuckles, and Shadow will appear as Android versions when they make their debut in Fortnite. Tails and Dr. Eggman will instead appear using their classic non-Android designs. Later in the season, players will be able to unlock additional Outfits from Persona 5 Royal, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, and more.

Finally, the Kingdom Hearts collab will also introduce the Kingdom Key as a usable item, while Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will bring Rebecca’s dual-wielded assault rifle and SMG to the game. Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20, 2026. Additional weapons, items, Outfits, Lobby Hacks, and gaming collabs will be released throughout the season.