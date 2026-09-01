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Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 September 3 Update Adds New Sprites and Weapons

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 September 3 update adds new Sprites, Match Overrides, Loot Hacks, and weapons.

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Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4’s first major update drops on September 3. From new Sprites and Match Overrides to a refreshed loot hack weapon pool, here is everything coming in the Fortnite Override v42.10 update.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Drops on September 3

Fortnite v42.10 Update
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite v42.10 update arrives on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 4:00 AM PT / 7:00 AM ET. The new patch is Chapter 7 Season 4’s first major update since Fortnite Override launched on August 20. I know, it’s hard to believe the new season has already been out for two weeks!

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However, figuring out when the v42.10 patch goes live in every region can be a bit of a headache. For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table below showing the Fortnite September 3 update release time in every major region.

Fortnite September 3 Update Release Times

RegionDateTime
United States / Canada (PDT)September 34:00 AM
United States / Canada (EDT)September 37:00 AM
Mexico City (CST)September 35:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)September 38:00 AM
United Kingdom (BST)September 312:00 PM
Central Europe (CEST)September 31:00 PM
South Africa (SAST)September 31:00 PM
United Arab Emirates (GST)September 33:00 PM
India (IST)September 34:30 PM
Philippines (PHT)September 37:00 PM
Japan (JST)September 38:00 PM
Australia (AEST)September 39:00 PM
New Zealand (NZST)September 311:00 PM

Everything Coming in the Fortnite September 3 Update

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 September 3 Update
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Override update will add three new Sprites, including two Design-a-Sprite winners from the Chapter 7 Season 3 community contest. However, the v42.10 patch will also introduce new Match Overrides, Loot Hacks, and weapons:

  • New Match Overrides:
    • Big Heads Match Override
    • Prop Hunt Match Override
  • Three new Fortnite Sprites:
    • X-Ray Sprite (community contest winner)
    • Onigiri Sprite (community contest winner)
    • Knight Sprite
  • New Loot Hacks:
    • Rocket Ram
    • Gold Banana
    • Tracking Visor
  • New Loot Hack weapons:
    • Holo Twister Assault Rifle
    • Deadeye Assault Rifle
    • Wrecker Revolver

Epic Games has clarified that the Holo Twister Assault Rifle, Deadeye Assault Rifle, and Wrecker Revolver will specifically be part of the new Loot Hack weapon pool. This means you will need to unlock the weapons in the Loot Hack menu using Sprite Dust before they have a chance of appearing inside random Chests during your matches.

The Big Head mode from Chapter 7 Season 3 also returns, as it will now be a new Override Hack option that players can use during a match. And finally, Fortnite is getting its own Prop Hunt mode. When players use the Prop Hunt Override, players on the map are turned into objects and can use it to blend and hide in the environment.

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