Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Skins Leak in July 30 Update

The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collab list has reportedly been confirmed in the July 30 update’s encrypted files. According to dataminers, the next Fortnite season will have a Gaming Legends theme featuring crossovers with Sonic the Hedgehog, Persona 5, Tetris, Pac-Man, and more.

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Collabs Leaked So Far

Screenshot: Epic Games, Nintendo

Last month, we reported that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 was rumored to have a “Gaming Legends” theme. At the time, leaks claimed that the new Fortnite season would team up with several major gaming franchises. However, it appears that the July 30 v41.30 Update Fortnite update, which just went live today, may have confirmed those reports.

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According to popular dataminers ShiinaBR and HypeX, a list of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collab skins has already been discovered in the game’s encrypted data files. They reportedly include some legendary gaming characters, such as Pac-Man and Sonic the Hedgehog. The leak also revealed that the Persona Fortnite crossover will feature a Persona 5 Joker skin.

Here is the full list of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 gaming collabs reportedly leaked so far:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Dr. Eggman

Persona 5 (Joker)

(Joker) Mega Man

Tetris

Pac-Man

Additional unannounced crossovers

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

It is currently unclear whether every franchise listed above will receive a playable skin. Crossovers such as Tetris could instead include themed cosmetics, items, or gameplay content. Epic Games has also not officially announced these collaborations yet, so the list should still be treated as a leak.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Mini-Event Will Tease Gaming Legends

Interestingly, it appears that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 will end with a live story mini-event called “Unstable.” More importantly, ShiinaBR reports that some of these iconic Gaming Legends will make cameos in the story through in-game teaser posters. This makes sense, as the end of Chapter 6 featured crossovers such as Kill Bill, which helped lead into the current season.

All this is to say that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 will seemingly end with a story that transitions players into the upcoming gaming-themed season. The leaked mini-event files also appear to confirm that Sonic and Dr. Eggman will specifically have story moments in the season finale. ShiinaBR posted images of the encrypted files, although they are difficult to make out.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

More Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Skins Could Be Revealed

Finally, it appears that the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collab list will continue to grow, as leakers have hinted that more skins have yet to be revealed. Previous leaks claimed that a Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab was in the works, so we are still hoping that a Sora skin and Keyblade Pickaxe will make the final lineup.

With Sonic, Joker, Mega Man, Pac-Man, and additional characters reportedly planned, Chapter 7 Season 4 could become one of Fortnite’s biggest gaming crossover seasons yet. However, players should wait for an official announcement from Epic Games before treating the leaked lineup as confirmed.