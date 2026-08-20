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All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites at Launch – Complete List

Here all 36 new Fortnite Sprites arriving in Chapter 7 Season 4: Override on August 20, including new Gold Sprite variants.

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A total of 36 new Fortnite Sprites will be available when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20. The new collectibles include a Sonic Sprite, Tails Sprite, Adventure Sprite and many more. Here is every Fortnite Override sprite currently in the game after the v42.00 update goes live.

All Fortnite Override Sprites Added on August 20

All Fortnite Sprites Chapter 7 Season 4
Screenshot: Epic Games

When Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20, it will introduce 11 new Sprites for players to collect. With variants included, there are a total of 36 sprites in Fortnite Override. Several of the new sprites were already revealed, including the Sonic Sprite and Tails Sprite, which have been featured heavily in the season’s marketing.

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However, Epic Games has now revealed every new Fortnite Sprite being added in the Chapter 7 Season 4 v42.00 update. For your convenience, here is a complete list of all Fortnite Override Sprites available at launch and the powers they give players:

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites List

SpritePowers
Klombo SpriteGrants random items at each level. 
Sonic SpriteGotta Go Fast! Sprint faster.
Tails SpriteHover in the air with the help of Tails.
Shadow SpriteAutomatically reload weapons over time even when unequipped.
Jackrabbit SpritePerform anther jump while mid-air.
8-Bit SpriteFind an 8-Bit Shotgun in your first Chest and gain a core multiplier for it.
Crown SpriteGain extra Crown Wins after getting a Victory Royale. You can only level it up by winning matches.
Adventure SpriteUpgrade a random item in your inventory at each level.
Bush SpriteSpawns a Bush on you after a duration. At max level, gain a Bush on elimination. 
Jonesy SpriteAfter a short duration, recover some Health or Shield after being damaged.
Killswitch SpriteEnter Hangtime with improved accuracy.
Storm Scout SpriteApplies Overdrive after taking a certain amount of storm damage. Reveals future Storm Circles at max level.

All Sprite Variants

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites
Screenshot: Epic Games, HYPEX

Cheat Master Sprite Variants

  • Cheat Master Crown Sprite
  • Cheat Master Klombo Sprite
  • Cheat Master Jackrabbit Sprite
  • Cheat Master Killswitch Sprite
  • Cheat Master Tails Sprite
  • Cheat Master Sonic Sprite
  • Cheat Master Shadow Sprite
  • Cheat Master 8-Bit Sprite
  • Cheat Master Bush Sprite
  • Cheat Master Adventure Sprite
  • Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite
  • Cheat Master Storm Scout Sprite

Gold Sprite Variants

  • Gold Crown Sprite
  • Gold Klombo Sprite
  • Gold Jackrabbit Sprite
  • Gold Killswitch Sprite
  • Gold Tails Sprite
  • Gold Sonic Sprite
  • Gold Shadow Sprite
  • Gold 8-Bit Sprite
  • Gold Bush Sprite
  • Gold Adventure Sprite
  • Gold Jonesy Sprite
  • Gold Storm Scout Sprite

Epic has also given us our first look at how every Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite will look in-game. Here are images of every new Fortnite Override Sprite:

Sonic Sprite

Fortnite Sonic Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Tails Sprite

Fortnite Tails Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Shadow Sprite

Fortnite Shadow Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Klombo Sprite

Fortnite Klombo Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Jonesy Sprite

Fortnite Jonesy Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Bush Sprite

Fortnite Bush Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Killswitch Sprite

Fortnite Killswitch Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Adventure Sprite

Fortnite Adventure Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

8-Bit Sprite

Fortnite 8-Bit Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Jackrabbit Sprite

Fortnite Jackrabbit Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Crown Sprite

Fortnite Crown Sprite
Screenshot: Epic Games

All Fortnite Sprite Variants in Chapter 7 Season 4

Fortnite Override Gold Sprites
Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has also confirmed that Fortnite Sprite Variants are returning in Chapter 7 Season 4. The first returning variant available during the new Fortnite Override season is the Gold Sprite. Just two days after launch, Epic will host the season’s first Fortnite Gold Hours Power Hour on Saturday, August 22

However, a new Cheat Master Sprite Variant will also make its debut in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. Although at the time of writing, it’s unclear when this new Fortnite Override variant will be available in the game.

Cheat Master Shadow Sprite Fortnite
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Sprites Quality of Life Improvements

Fortnite Sprite Changes Chapter 7 Season 4
Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, Epic Games confirmed that several quality-of-life updates are coming to Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 4. For example, players will now be able to see which Sprites they have already collected during a match, while Rare Sprites will cost significantly less Sprite Dust.

Here is everything changing for Fortnite Sprites in the Fortnite Override season:

  • You can now see in-match whether you’ve already collected a Sprite.
  • A Sprite’s name appears when you’re near it, so you know exactly which Sprite you’ve found.
  • Summoning rare Sprites and Variants now cost less Sprite Dust.
  • Reduced the button-hold time needed to summon a Sprite, getting your companion into the action quicker.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override officially launches on August 20, at 4am PT / 7 AM ET. The 11 new Sprites should be added once the new season goes live. However, some of the variants and Sprites included in the list might not be available on day one, and could be staggered out in the coming weeks.

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