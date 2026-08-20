All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites at Launch – Complete List

A total of 36 new Fortnite Sprites will be available when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20. The new collectibles include a Sonic Sprite, Tails Sprite, Adventure Sprite and many more. Here is every Fortnite Override sprite currently in the game after the v42.00 update goes live.
All Fortnite Override Sprites Added on August 20
When Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20, it will introduce 11 new Sprites for players to collect. With variants included, there are a total of 36 sprites in Fortnite Override. Several of the new sprites were already revealed, including the Sonic Sprite and Tails Sprite, which have been featured heavily in the season’s marketing.
Videos by VICE
However, Epic Games has now revealed every new Fortnite Sprite being added in the Chapter 7 Season 4 v42.00 update. For your convenience, here is a complete list of all Fortnite Override Sprites available at launch and the powers they give players:
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites List
|Sprite
|Powers
|Klombo Sprite
|Grants random items at each level.
|Sonic Sprite
|Gotta Go Fast! Sprint faster.
|Tails Sprite
|Hover in the air with the help of Tails.
|Shadow Sprite
|Automatically reload weapons over time even when unequipped.
|Jackrabbit Sprite
|Perform anther jump while mid-air.
|8-Bit Sprite
|Find an 8-Bit Shotgun in your first Chest and gain a core multiplier for it.
|Crown Sprite
|Gain extra Crown Wins after getting a Victory Royale. You can only level it up by winning matches.
|Adventure Sprite
|Upgrade a random item in your inventory at each level.
|Bush Sprite
|Spawns a Bush on you after a duration. At max level, gain a Bush on elimination.
|Jonesy Sprite
|After a short duration, recover some Health or Shield after being damaged.
|Killswitch Sprite
|Enter Hangtime with improved accuracy.
|Storm Scout Sprite
|Applies Overdrive after taking a certain amount of storm damage. Reveals future Storm Circles at max level.
All Sprite Variants
Cheat Master Sprite Variants
- Cheat Master Crown Sprite
- Cheat Master Klombo Sprite
- Cheat Master Jackrabbit Sprite
- Cheat Master Killswitch Sprite
- Cheat Master Tails Sprite
- Cheat Master Sonic Sprite
- Cheat Master Shadow Sprite
- Cheat Master 8-Bit Sprite
- Cheat Master Bush Sprite
- Cheat Master Adventure Sprite
- Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite
- Cheat Master Storm Scout Sprite
Gold Sprite Variants
- Gold Crown Sprite
- Gold Klombo Sprite
- Gold Jackrabbit Sprite
- Gold Killswitch Sprite
- Gold Tails Sprite
- Gold Sonic Sprite
- Gold Shadow Sprite
- Gold 8-Bit Sprite
- Gold Bush Sprite
- Gold Adventure Sprite
- Gold Jonesy Sprite
- Gold Storm Scout Sprite
Epic has also given us our first look at how every Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite will look in-game. Here are images of every new Fortnite Override Sprite:
Sonic Sprite
Tails Sprite
Shadow Sprite
Klombo Sprite
Jonesy Sprite
Bush Sprite
Killswitch Sprite
Adventure Sprite
8-Bit Sprite
Jackrabbit Sprite
Crown Sprite
All Fortnite Sprite Variants in Chapter 7 Season 4
Epic Games has also confirmed that Fortnite Sprite Variants are returning in Chapter 7 Season 4. The first returning variant available during the new Fortnite Override season is the Gold Sprite. Just two days after launch, Epic will host the season’s first Fortnite Gold Hours Power Hour on Saturday, August 22
However, a new Cheat Master Sprite Variant will also make its debut in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. Although at the time of writing, it’s unclear when this new Fortnite Override variant will be available in the game.
Fortnite Sprites Quality of Life Improvements
Finally, Epic Games confirmed that several quality-of-life updates are coming to Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 4. For example, players will now be able to see which Sprites they have already collected during a match, while Rare Sprites will cost significantly less Sprite Dust.
Here is everything changing for Fortnite Sprites in the Fortnite Override season:
- You can now see in-match whether you’ve already collected a Sprite.
- A Sprite’s name appears when you’re near it, so you know exactly which Sprite you’ve found.
- Summoning rare Sprites and Variants now cost less Sprite Dust.
- Reduced the button-hold time needed to summon a Sprite, getting your companion into the action quicker.
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override officially launches on August 20, at 4am PT / 7 AM ET. The 11 new Sprites should be added once the new season goes live. However, some of the variants and Sprites included in the list might not be available on day one, and could be staggered out in the coming weeks.