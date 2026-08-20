All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites at Launch – Complete List

A total of 36 new Fortnite Sprites will be available when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20. The new collectibles include a Sonic Sprite, Tails Sprite, Adventure Sprite and many more. Here is every Fortnite Override sprite currently in the game after the v42.00 update goes live.

All Fortnite Override Sprites Added on August 20

Screenshot: Epic Games

When Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20, it will introduce 11 new Sprites for players to collect. With variants included, there are a total of 36 sprites in Fortnite Override. Several of the new sprites were already revealed, including the Sonic Sprite and Tails Sprite, which have been featured heavily in the season’s marketing.

Videos by VICE

However, Epic Games has now revealed every new Fortnite Sprite being added in the Chapter 7 Season 4 v42.00 update. For your convenience, here is a complete list of all Fortnite Override Sprites available at launch and the powers they give players:

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprites List

Sprite Powers Klombo Sprite Grants random items at each level. Sonic Sprite Gotta Go Fast! Sprint faster. Tails Sprite Hover in the air with the help of Tails. Shadow Sprite Automatically reload weapons over time even when unequipped. Jackrabbit Sprite Perform anther jump while mid-air. 8-Bit Sprite Find an 8-Bit Shotgun in your first Chest and gain a core multiplier for it. Crown Sprite Gain extra Crown Wins after getting a Victory Royale. You can only level it up by winning matches. Adventure Sprite Upgrade a random item in your inventory at each level. Bush Sprite Spawns a Bush on you after a duration. At max level, gain a Bush on elimination. Jonesy Sprite After a short duration, recover some Health or Shield after being damaged. Killswitch Sprite Enter Hangtime with improved accuracy. Storm Scout Sprite Applies Overdrive after taking a certain amount of storm damage. Reveals future Storm Circles at max level.

All Sprite Variants

Screenshot: Epic Games, HYPEX

Cheat Master Sprite Variants

Cheat Master Crown Sprite

Cheat Master Klombo Sprite

Cheat Master Jackrabbit Sprite

Cheat Master Killswitch Sprite

Cheat Master Tails Sprite

Cheat Master Sonic Sprite

Cheat Master Shadow Sprite

Cheat Master 8-Bit Sprite

Cheat Master Bush Sprite

Cheat Master Adventure Sprite

Cheat Master Jonesy Sprite

Cheat Master Storm Scout Sprite

Gold Sprite Variants

Gold Crown Sprite

Gold Klombo Sprite

Gold Jackrabbit Sprite

Gold Killswitch Sprite

Gold Tails Sprite

Gold Sonic Sprite

Gold Shadow Sprite

Gold 8-Bit Sprite

Gold Bush Sprite

Gold Adventure Sprite

Gold Jonesy Sprite

Gold Storm Scout Sprite

Epic has also given us our first look at how every Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite will look in-game. Here are images of every new Fortnite Override Sprite:

Sonic Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Tails Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Shadow Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Klombo Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Jonesy Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Bush Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Killswitch Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Adventure Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

8-Bit Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Jackrabbit Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Crown Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

All Fortnite Sprite Variants in Chapter 7 Season 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has also confirmed that Fortnite Sprite Variants are returning in Chapter 7 Season 4. The first returning variant available during the new Fortnite Override season is the Gold Sprite. Just two days after launch, Epic will host the season’s first Fortnite Gold Hours Power Hour on Saturday, August 22

However, a new Cheat Master Sprite Variant will also make its debut in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4. Although at the time of writing, it’s unclear when this new Fortnite Override variant will be available in the game.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Sprites Quality of Life Improvements

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, Epic Games confirmed that several quality-of-life updates are coming to Fortnite Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 4. For example, players will now be able to see which Sprites they have already collected during a match, while Rare Sprites will cost significantly less Sprite Dust.

Here is everything changing for Fortnite Sprites in the Fortnite Override season:

You can now see in-match whether you’ve already collected a Sprite.

A Sprite’s name appears when you’re near it, so you know exactly which Sprite you’ve found.

Summoning rare Sprites and Variants now cost less Sprite Dust.

Reduced the button-hold time needed to summon a Sprite, getting your companion into the action quicker.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override officially launches on August 20, at 4am PT / 7 AM ET. The 11 new Sprites should be added once the new season goes live. However, some of the variants and Sprites included in the list might not be available on day one, and could be staggered out in the coming weeks.