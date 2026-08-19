When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Start? Override Downtime Schedule

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 officially launches on August 20 after server maintenance. Here is when Fortnite downtime begins and ends, and when the new Fortnite Override season goes live in every major region.

When Is Fortnite Downtime? Chapter 7 Season 3 End Times

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite downtime will start at 11 PM PT on August 19 or 2 AM ET on August 20. That means there are less than 18 hours left before Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 ends. So, if you are still trying to finish your Fortnite Sprites collection, now is your final chance to do so.

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That said, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 server maintenance will technically start on different days depending on which region you are located in. To make it easier to track, we’ve created a table below that shows when Fortnite downtime starts in every major region before the launch of Fortnite Override:

Fortnite Downtime Schedule (August 19–20)

Region Time Zone Date Downtime Start Time US West Coast PT August 19 11 PM US Mountain MT August 20 12 AM US Central CT August 20 1 AM US East Coast ET August 20 2 AM Brazil BRT August 20 3 AM United Kingdom BST August 20 7 AM Central Europe CEST August 20 8 AM Eastern Europe EEST August 20 9 AM South Africa SAST August 20 8 AM India IST August 20 11:30 AM China CST August 20 2 PM Philippines PHT August 20 2 PM Japan JST August 20 3 PM South Korea KST August 20 3 PM Australia East Coast AEST August 20 4 PM New Zealand NZST August 20 6 PM

When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Start?

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminers, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will start on August 20 at 3 AM PT or 6 AM ET. That means server maintenance is currently expected to last around four hours after downtime starts on August 19.

For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table that shows when Fortnite Override starts in every major region:

Fortnite Override Start Times (August 20)

Region Time Zone Date Chapter 7 Season 4 Start Time US West Coast PT August 20 3 AM US Mountain MT August 20 4 AM US Central CT August 20 5 AM US East Coast ET August 20 6 AM Brazil BRT August 20 7 AM United Kingdom BST August 20 11 AM Central Europe CEST August 20 12 PM Eastern Europe EEST August 20 1 PM South Africa SAST August 20 12 PM India IST August 20 3:30 PM China CST August 20 6 PM Philippines PHT August 20 6 PM Japan JST August 20 7 PM South Korea KST August 20 7 PM Australia East Coast AEST August 20 8 PM New Zealand NZST August 20 10 PM

It should be noted that the Fortnite Override start times could change. The table above is based on in-game files and when the update is currently scheduled to launch. Fortnite downtime can sometimes be extended if Epic Games needs more time to implement a major update.

However, these are roughly the times you can expect Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 to start. Fortnite Override will see the battle royale transform into a gaming legends-themed season with collabs that include: Sonic, Megaman, Tetris, Pac-Man, Persona 5, and more.