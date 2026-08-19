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When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Start? Override Downtime Schedule

Find out when Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 starts and when Override downtime begins and ends in every region.

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Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 officially launches on August 20 after server maintenance. Here is when Fortnite downtime begins and ends, and when the new Fortnite Override season goes live in every major region.

When Is Fortnite Downtime? Chapter 7 Season 3 End Times

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Star Times
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite downtime will start at 11 PM PT on August 19 or 2 AM ET on August 20. That means there are less than 18 hours left before Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 ends. So, if you are still trying to finish your Fortnite Sprites collection, now is your final chance to do so.

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That said, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 server maintenance will technically start on different days depending on which region you are located in. To make it easier to track, we’ve created a table below that shows when Fortnite downtime starts in every major region before the launch of Fortnite Override:

Fortnite Downtime Schedule (August 19–20)

RegionTime ZoneDateDowntime Start Time
US West CoastPTAugust 1911 PM
US MountainMTAugust 2012 AM
US CentralCTAugust 201 AM
US East CoastETAugust 202 AM
BrazilBRTAugust 203 AM
United KingdomBSTAugust 207 AM
Central EuropeCESTAugust 208 AM
Eastern EuropeEESTAugust 209 AM
South AfricaSASTAugust 208 AM
IndiaISTAugust 2011:30 AM
ChinaCSTAugust 202 PM
PhilippinesPHTAugust 202 PM
JapanJSTAugust 203 PM
South KoreaKSTAugust 203 PM
Australia East CoastAESTAugust 204 PM
New ZealandNZSTAugust 206 PM

When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Start?

Fortnite Override Start Times
Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminers, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will start on August 20 at 3 AM PT or 6 AM ET. That means server maintenance is currently expected to last around four hours after downtime starts on August 19.

For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table that shows when Fortnite Override starts in every major region:

Fortnite Override Start Times (August 20)

RegionTime ZoneDateChapter 7 Season 4 Start Time
US West CoastPTAugust 203 AM
US MountainMTAugust 204 AM
US CentralCTAugust 205 AM
US East CoastETAugust 206 AM
BrazilBRTAugust 207 AM
United KingdomBSTAugust 2011 AM
Central EuropeCESTAugust 2012 PM
Eastern EuropeEESTAugust 201 PM
South AfricaSASTAugust 2012 PM
IndiaISTAugust 203:30 PM
ChinaCSTAugust 206 PM
PhilippinesPHTAugust 206 PM
JapanJSTAugust 207 PM
South KoreaKSTAugust 207 PM
Australia East CoastAESTAugust 208 PM
New ZealandNZSTAugust 2010 PM

It should be noted that the Fortnite Override start times could change. The table above is based on in-game files and when the update is currently scheduled to launch. Fortnite downtime can sometimes be extended if Epic Games needs more time to implement a major update.

However, these are roughly the times you can expect Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 to start. Fortnite Override will see the battle royale transform into a gaming legends-themed season with collabs that include: Sonic, Megaman, Tetris, Pac-Man, Persona 5, and more.

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