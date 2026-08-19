When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Start? Override Downtime Schedule

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 officially launches on August 20 after server maintenance. Here is when Fortnite downtime begins and ends, and when the new Fortnite Override season goes live in every major region.
When Is Fortnite Downtime? Chapter 7 Season 3 End Times
Fortnite downtime will start at 11 PM PT on August 19 or 2 AM ET on August 20. That means there are less than 18 hours left before Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 ends. So, if you are still trying to finish your Fortnite Sprites collection, now is your final chance to do so.
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That said, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 server maintenance will technically start on different days depending on which region you are located in. To make it easier to track, we’ve created a table below that shows when Fortnite downtime starts in every major region before the launch of Fortnite Override:
Fortnite Downtime Schedule (August 19–20)
|Region
|Time Zone
|Date
|Downtime Start Time
|US West Coast
|PT
|August 19
|11 PM
|US Mountain
|MT
|August 20
|12 AM
|US Central
|CT
|August 20
|1 AM
|US East Coast
|ET
|August 20
|2 AM
|Brazil
|BRT
|August 20
|3 AM
|United Kingdom
|BST
|August 20
|7 AM
|Central Europe
|CEST
|August 20
|8 AM
|Eastern Europe
|EEST
|August 20
|9 AM
|South Africa
|SAST
|August 20
|8 AM
|India
|IST
|August 20
|11:30 AM
|China
|CST
|August 20
|2 PM
|Philippines
|PHT
|August 20
|2 PM
|Japan
|JST
|August 20
|3 PM
|South Korea
|KST
|August 20
|3 PM
|Australia East Coast
|AEST
|August 20
|4 PM
|New Zealand
|NZST
|August 20
|6 PM
When Does Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Start?
According to dataminers, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will start on August 20 at 3 AM PT or 6 AM ET. That means server maintenance is currently expected to last around four hours after downtime starts on August 19.
For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table that shows when Fortnite Override starts in every major region:
Fortnite Override Start Times (August 20)
|Region
|Time Zone
|Date
|Chapter 7 Season 4 Start Time
|US West Coast
|PT
|August 20
|3 AM
|US Mountain
|MT
|August 20
|4 AM
|US Central
|CT
|August 20
|5 AM
|US East Coast
|ET
|August 20
|6 AM
|Brazil
|BRT
|August 20
|7 AM
|United Kingdom
|BST
|August 20
|11 AM
|Central Europe
|CEST
|August 20
|12 PM
|Eastern Europe
|EEST
|August 20
|1 PM
|South Africa
|SAST
|August 20
|12 PM
|India
|IST
|August 20
|3:30 PM
|China
|CST
|August 20
|6 PM
|Philippines
|PHT
|August 20
|6 PM
|Japan
|JST
|August 20
|7 PM
|South Korea
|KST
|August 20
|7 PM
|Australia East Coast
|AEST
|August 20
|8 PM
|New Zealand
|NZST
|August 20
|10 PM
It should be noted that the Fortnite Override start times could change. The table above is based on in-game files and when the update is currently scheduled to launch. Fortnite downtime can sometimes be extended if Epic Games needs more time to implement a major update.
However, these are roughly the times you can expect Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 to start. Fortnite Override will see the battle royale transform into a gaming legends-themed season with collabs that include: Sonic, Megaman, Tetris, Pac-Man, Persona 5, and more.