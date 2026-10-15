Ever since it was datamined, the Crystallized Punisher Pickaxe has been highly sought after by many Fortnite players. Here is everything we know about how to get the Crystallized Punisher Pickaxe in Fortnite and what happened to it after the October 15 update.

Can You Get the Crystallized Punisher Pickaxe in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed way to get the Crystallized Punisher Pickaxe in Fortnite. While leakers initially believed it would be available as a Lobby Hack reward through an Admin Panel code, that now appears unlikely.

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Following today’s October 15 update, dataminers report that Epic Games has removed the Crystallized Punisher Pickaxe from the game’s files. The update reportedly also included the final batch of Admin Panel codes for this season, making that rumored unlock method even less likely.

According to dataminers, the Crystallized Punisher Pickaxe could instead be sold in the Fortnite Item Shop at a later date. However, Epic Games has not confirmed a release date or how players will be able to get it.

The Crystallized Punisher Pickaxe (added with the v42.30 Update) will NOT be given out for free via Lobby Hacks, as many rumours seemed to assume!



This Pickaxe will most likely be available in the Item Shop at a later date, or will be obtainable via some other method!… pic.twitter.com/eK3ZnKF6Vx — Dark Silverwind ✨️ #EpicPartner (@SaltyBoii03) October 15, 2026

For now, the highly coveted cosmetic appears to have been added to the files early, and there is no confirmed connection to the Fortnitemares 2026 rewards. I know, it’s a bummer.

What Is the Fortnite Crystallized Punisher Pickaxe?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Back in early October, dataminers discovered that a Crystallized Punisher Pickaxe had been added to the Fortnite game files. Because the cosmetic was reportedly fully equippable in testing builds, many believed its release was imminent.

Some also believed the pickaxe would be a Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Lobby Hack reward. Rumors then began spreading online that it could be unlocked through an Override quest. Unfortunately, neither method was confirmed, and its reported removal leaves its release up in the air.

There is also the possibility that the Crystallized Punisher Pickaxe has been shelved for the time being. It wouldn’t be the first time dataminers discovered a Fortnite cosmetic that then never came out. Plantina skin from Chapter 6, I’m still looking at you!

Screenshot: Epic Games

I know this answer is disappointing, especially for players who have been waiting to get their hands on it. However, its removal alone doesn’t confirm whether it has been canceled or pushed back.

Who knows, maybe we’ll see it during Fortnite Winterfest 2026? If we’re lucky, perhaps it could even be one of the gifts we open in the lodge. That’s just wishful thinking for now, though, as Epic Games hasn’t announced any plans for its release.