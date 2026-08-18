Fortnite Cube Hours Start Times – Sprite Spree Week Schedule (August 18)

Fortnite Cube Hours is happening today as part of Sprite Spree Week. For 24 hours, players will have an increased chance of finding Cube Sprites while also receiving several bonuses that make collecting and leveling up Sprites much easier. Here is when Fortnite Cube Hours starts in every region and everything featured on August 18.

What Time Does Fortnite Cube Hours Start Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Cube Hours starts today at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on August 18, 2026. The event will remain active for 24 hours before ending at the same time tomorrow on August 19.

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Cube Hours is the third daily power hour featured during Fortnite Sprite Spree Week. During the event, players can find an increased spawn rate of Cube Sprites across the map while taking advantage of free resummoning, faster leveling, and several other useful bonuses.

The Power Hour begins late at night or during the early hours of August 19 in some regions. For your convenience, we have created a complete table below showing the Fortnite Cube Hours start and end times around the world.

Fortnite Cube Hours Schedule for Every Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

Region Start Time End Time PT (West Coast US) August 18 at 6:00 AM August 19 at 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) August 18 at 9:00 AM August 19 at 9:00 AM UK (BST) August 18 at 2:00 PM August 19 at 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 18 at 3:00 PM August 19 at 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 18 at 10:00 AM August 19 at 10:00 AM Japan (JST) August 18 at 10:00 PM August 19 at 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 18 at 10:00 PM August 19 at 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 18 at 11:00 PM August 19 at 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 19 at 1:00 AM August 20 at 1:00 AM

All Fortnite Cube Hours Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Cube Hours rewards include free Sprite resummoning, double Sprite XP, and a Lucky Item Locator. All of these bonuses will remain active throughout the 24-hour event as part of Fortnite Sprite Spree Week.

Players can also level up their Sprites twice as quickly during Cube Hours, so it’s the perfect time to master your sprites before the season ends on August 19. Resting next to a campfire provides double Sprite Experience as well, making it even easier to upgrade your collection.

Here is every bonus available during Fortnite Cube Hours:

Sprites cost no Sprite Dust to resummon, meaning you no longer lose them.

Sprites level up twice as quickly.

Resting beside a campfire grants double Sprite Experience.

Players can earn a Lucky Item Locator by completing daily quests.

Which Sprites Are Featured During Fortnite Cube Hours?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Cube Hours features Cube Sprite variants throughout the 24-hour event on August 18. This is one of the best chances to fill out your collection before Chapter 7 Season 3 comes to an end.

In particular, the Cube Zero Point Sprite and Cube Grim Sprite are two of the rarest Sprites in the entire game. If you haven’t unlocked them yet, Cube Hours is your last opportunity to finally add both variants to your collection.

Here are the Sprites featured during Fortnite Cube Hours:

Cube Batman Sprite

Cube Water Sprite

Cube Fire Sprite

Cube Ghost Sprite

Cube King Sprite

Cube Zero Point Sprite

Cube Striker Sprite

Cube Grim Sprite

Cube Air Sprite

Cube Seven Sprite

Cube Peely Sprite

How Long Does Fortnite Cube Hours Last?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Cube Hours lasts for 24 hours, beginning at 6 AM PT on August 18 and ending at 6 AM PT on August 19. Players will have a full day to hunt for Cube Sprites and take advantage of every Fortnite Sprite Spree Week bonus.

Unlike older Power Hour events, Cube Hours is not divided into a pair of two-hour sessions. You can log in at any point before the event ends on August 19 and still participate. During Sprite Spree Week, the boosted sprite hours literally last 24 hours.

With Chapter 7 Season 3 nearly over, Cube Hours is one of your final chances to complete your Sprite collection before Fortnite Override launches on August 20.