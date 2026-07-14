Fortnite DC Summer Skins Revealed – Release Date, Price & First Look

Epic Games has officially revealed the Fortnite DC Summer Skins coming to the game in the v41.20 update. Popular Batman characters such as Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman are getting beach swimsuit cosmetics as part of the Hot Bat Summer event. Here is the Fortnite DC Summer Skins release date in every region, as well as a first look at the new cosmetics.

First Look at Fortnite DC Summer Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games released official artwork for the Hot Bat Summer cosmetics in a post on its official X account. The Fortnite DC Summer Skins collab will feature Batman, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman with new swimsuit styles. The event will also feature the debut of the new .

Videos by VICE

More importantly, Epic also gave us our first look at what the new Batman Summer skins will look like in-game. For your convenience, we will post HD images below to give you a closer look at the new DC Summer Skins.

All Fortnite Hot Bat Summer Skins

Summer Poison Ivy Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Summer Harley Quinn Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Summer Catwoman Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Summer Batman Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite DC Summer Skins release date is Thursday, July 16, 2026, and is part of the Hot Bat Summer update. The beach-themed event will kick off in the early morning after server maintenance ends for the v41.20 update patch.,

According to dataminers, the Hot Bat Summer Skins should be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting at 4 AM PT or 7 AM ET. Unlike usual collabs, the skins will launch as soon as the update goes live. However, trying to figure out when that is in each region can be a bit tricky.

Here is an easy-to-read table that shows you when the Fortnite DC Summer Skins will be available in your region:

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 16 4:00 AM ET (East Coast US) July 16 7:00 AM UK (BST) July 16 12:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 16 1:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 16 8:00 AM Japan (JST) July 16 8:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 16 8:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 16 9:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 16 11:00 PM

Fortnite DC Summer Skins Price

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Hot Bat Summer collab will include a total of four skins that can be purchased from the item shop. As we mentioned above, the crossover will feature Batman characters in beach swimsuits. However at the time of writing, dataminers have not confirmed whether the DC Summer Skin bundle will also feature additional cosmetic items such as Emotes, Backbling, or Pickaxes.

Here is the full list of confirmed Fortnite DC Summer Skins cosmetics we know about so far, and their potential pricing:

Cosmetic Type Price Summer Harley Quinn Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Summer Poison Ivy Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Summer Catwoman Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Summer Batman Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Ace the Bat-Hound Sidekick 1,200 V-Bucks Beach Buggy Batmobile Vehicle 2,500 V-Bucks

It should be pointed out that Epic Games does not confirm pricing before skins enter the Fortnite Item Shop. That said, most bundles debut with a 40% discount. So doing the rough math, we expect the Fortnite DC Summer Skins bundle to cost players around 5,800 V-Bucks.

However, this is only an estimate based on previous Fortnite DC collaborations. The Hot Bat Summer skin bundles could end up being cheaper or more expensive depending on whether it includes additional cosmetics that haven’t been revealed yet. It’s also unclear whether the Beach Buggy Batmobile will be sold separately or as part of the main bundle.