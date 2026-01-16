Fortnite Ed, Edd n Eddy Collaboration Leaked – Cartoon Network Skins Coming Soon

A Fortnite Ed, Edd n Eddy collaboration is reportedly coming to the Epic Games battle royale soon, according to a new leak. If true, players will be able to get cosmetics from the popular Cartoon Network show in Fortnite Chapter 7.

Ed, Edd n Eddy Fortnite Collaboration Leak Details

Screenshot: Cartoon Network

Epic Games has really been cooking lately with its animated crossovers. First, we got the Fortnite South Park event, and then we got the Adventure Time Fionna & Cake skins, which are out now. However, a recent leak claims that Cartoon Network’s Ed, Edd n Eddy is the next animated series that will be coming to Fortnite.

The leak was first reported by CherryLeaksFN in a January 15 post on X. “I have good reason to believe upcoming skin(s) will be from Ed, Edd n Eddy. This info comes from the same person who told me about The Office a day before it surfaced. Upcoming skin is from a series that has been off the air for some time now.”

Screenshot: X @CherryLeaksFN

Infamous Fortnite insider AdiraFNInfo then backed up the leak in a separate tweet. “I was shared similar info, Ed, Edd n Eddy x Fortnite is coming soon!” More importantly, it appears the leak came from the source that leaked the Fortnite x The Office collaboration, which was also confirmed by multiple dataminers.

When Is Ed, Edd n Eddy Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: X @AdiraFNInfo

At the time of writing, there is no release date for the Fortnite Ed, Edd n Eddy collaboration. Multiple insiders have simply said “coming soon.” However, considering how quickly the Fionna & Cake Fortnite skins were released after being leaked early online, we could see the Cartoon Network crossover in the next couple of weeks.

As far as how credible this leak is, it seems to have a lot of steam behind it. As mentioned above, the source for the rumor was apparently the same leaker of the Fortnite x Office crossover, which is reportedly in the works. Although until Epic Games confirms anything, it’s wise to take everything with a grain of salt. Recently, we had a Chainsaw Man Fortnite leak which ended up just being a Jam Track and not skins.

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

So far, we don’t have any additional information about the potential Cartoon Network crossover. Although it goes without saying that it’s assumed that we’ll at least get skins for Ed, Edd, n Eddy.

Based on recent collaborations, it’s also likely we’ll get additional cosmetic items such as pickaxes and emotes in a bundle. I’m personally hoping for a Plank Back Bling. Also, we definitely need a Jawbreaker Easter Egg somewhere in there!