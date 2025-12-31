Fortnite Extends the Tarantino Collab With Pulp Fiction Bundle

The Wallace Organization bundle is now available in the Fortnite item shop. The new bundle includes Pulp Fiction-inspired skins, items, and a group emote.

Fortnite X Pulp Fiction Item Shop Details

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Pulp Fiction skins and items are available in the game’s item shop now. The bundle and the individual items will all be purchasable in the item shop until Jan 9, 2026. That gives players a little more than a week to purchase or earn enough V-bucks for any of the cosmetics that they can’t resist.

Videos by VICE

The Wallace Organization bundle provides a good value for fans of the movie who are considering purchasing multiple items. The Wallace Organization bundle is only 2,500 V-bucks, which equates to about $25 in US currency. That is about standard for a two-character bundle and this one includes a reactive pickaxe/back bling combo item.

For shoppers who are really just considering one of the two skins, then they would likely be better off going with an individual purchase for 1,200 V-bucks (roughly $12 US currency). That’s not a bad price for a high profile collab skins. Many other licensed collabs tend to start at 1,500 V-bucks.

Here is a breakdown of each item and its cost outside of the bundle:

Jules Winnfield skin – 1,200 V-bucks

– 1,200 V-bucks Vincent Vega skin – 1,200 V-bucks

– 1,200 V-bucks You Never Can Tell group emote – 500 V-bucks

– 500 V-bucks Durrr-Oyale Burger back bling – 300 V-bucks

– 300 V-bucks The Briefcase reactive pickaxe (includes reactive back bling) – 800 V-bucks

– 800 V-bucks WHAT? pickaxe – 800 V-bucks

Fans of LEGO Fortnite should take note that these skins do not currently include LEGO versions. This isn’t too uncommon for skins based on R-rated properties, so fans of that game mode are likely used to the drill. On occasion LEGO styles do arrive later, after initial release.

Fortnite x Tarantino crossover

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Pulp Fiction collab continues to build on the Tarantino film universe inspiration that started at this season’s kickoff. Players have already had a chance to see Gogo Yubari in the game and The Bride featured in this season’s Battle Pass rewards and now the iconic Pulp Fiction duo of Wallace Organization enforcers are in the mix as well.

It will be very interesting to see if any other Tarantino film characters appear in the item shop throughout the rest of the season. An appearance from Reservoir Dogs characters would certainly be quite popular with his fans.

Fortnite players can find the Wallace Organization bundle and the individual items in the game’s item shop now.