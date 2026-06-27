Fortnite Galaxy Hour Today: Schedule, Start Time, and How Power Hour Works

Fortnite Galaxy Hour is live today on June 27, giving players an increased chance to find rare Galaxy Sprite variants. Epic Games is also running the event twice, meaning players have two opportunities to participate. Here is what time the Fortnite Galaxy Hours start in every region, the full schedule, and how it works.

What Time Is Galaxy Hour in Fortnite Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Galaxy Hour starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET today on June 27, 2026 and lasts for 2 hours. However, Epic Games have actually extended the Fortnite Power Hour this season to run twice every Saturday. So if players miss the early morning session, there is actually a re-run of the Galaxy Hour event later in the afternoon.

Videos by VICE

The second Fortnite Galaxy Hour starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. However, trying to figure out exactly when the event runs in your specific time zone can be a bit of a headache. Don’t worry we’ve got you covered! Below is a table that shows when Fortnite Galaxy Hours are in every major region:

Fortnite Galaxy Hour Schedule

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Galaxy Hour #1 (June 27)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) June 27 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) June 27 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM UK (BST) June 27 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM Europe (CEST) June 27 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) June 27 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Japan (JST) June 28 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM South Korea (KST) June 28 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Australia (AEST) June 28 4:00 AM – 6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) June 28 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Fortnite Galaxy Hour #2 (June 27)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) June 27 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) June 27 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM UK (BST) June 28 2:00 AM – 4:00 AM Europe (CEST) June 28 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) June 27 10:00 PM – 12:00 AM Japan (JST) June 28 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM South Korea (KST) June 28 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Australia (AEST) June 28 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) June 28 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

How Fortnite Galaxy Power Hour Works

Screenshot: Epic Games

Players who log on when Fortnite Galaxy Power Hour is live, will have an increased chance of spawning in . However, the hourly event does have some additional benefits as well. Here are the features during the

Everyone starts with a Firework Flare Gun and a Self-Revive Device

Galaxy Sprite variant chances increased

Every fishing spot turns golden & Fishing Rods drop more frequently

Campfire healing is boosted

This is a big deal, as Fortnite currently has an event where Gold Sprites can be found in golden fishing spots. So players looking to complete their Gold Sprite collections will not want to miss out on the Fortnite Galaxy Hours, as every fishing spot will be golden for 4 hours on June 27.

Finally, the Campfire Healing Boosted buff is also helpful, as you can quickly Master your Sprites. If you walk up to any campfire to heal, you will get massive amounts of XP for your sprite doing this.

How Long Does Galaxy Hour Last?

The Fortnite Galaxy Hour lasts 2 hours per session, for a total of 4 hours on June 27. When Chapter 7 Season 3 initially launched, Power Hours used to only be 60 minutes. However, many players complained that this wasn’t enough time to go Sprite Hunting.

Starting this month, Epic Games has made all Power Hour weekend events 2 hours in length. And as I mentioned above, they also do a second re-run session in the late afternoon for anyone who missed out on the first one.