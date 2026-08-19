Fortnite Gem Hours Start Times – Sprite Spree Week Schedule (August 19)

Fortnite Gem Hours goes live today for the final day of Sprite Spree Week. For 24 hours, players will have an increased chance of finding Gem Sprites throughout the battle royale map. This is also your last opportunity to collect Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprites before Fortnite Override begins on August 20. Here is when Fortnite Gem Hours starts in every region so you don’t miss out!

What Time Does Fortnite Gem Hours Start Today?

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The Fortnite Gem Hours event starts today at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on August 19, 2026. However, because Chapter 7 Season 3 ends tonight, the event will only remain available until servers go offline for maintenance at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET on August 20.

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Gem Hours is the fourth and final daily Power Hour featured during Fortnite Sprite Spree Week. Throughout the next 17 hours, Gem Sprites will appear more frequently in chests and across the map. Players can also take advantage of free Sprite resummoning, faster leveling, and several other useful bonuses.

The Power Hour ends early in the morning on August 20 in most regions. For your convenience, we have created a complete table below showing the Fortnite Gem Hours start and end times around the world:

Fortnite Gem Hours Schedule for Every Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

Time Zone Gem Hours Start Time Gem Hours End Time Pacific Time (PT) August 19 at 6 AM August 19 at 11 PM Mountain Time (MT) August 19 at 7 AM August 20 at 12 AM Central Time (CT) August 19 at 8 AM August 20 at 1 AM Eastern Time (ET) August 19 at 9 AM August 20 at 2 AM British Summer Time (BST) August 19 at 2 PM August 20 at 7 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) August 19 at 3 PM August 20 at 8 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) August 19 at 10 PM August 20 at 3 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) August 19 at 11 PM August 20 at 4 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) August 20 at 1 AM August 20 at 6 PM

All Fortnite Gem Hours Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Gem Hours rewards include free Sprite resummoning, double Sprite XP, and a Lucky Item Locator daily quest. These bonuses will remain active until the servers go offline for Chapter 7 Season 4 maintenance.

Sprites will also level up twice as quickly during Gem Hours, making today the perfect time to master any remaining Chapter 7 Season 3 Sprites. Resting beside a campfire also grants double Sprite Experience, allowing you to upgrade your collection even faster before the season ends.

Here is every bonus available during Fortnite Gem Hours:

Sprites cost no Sprite Dust to resummon, meaning you no longer lose them.

Sprites level up twice as quickly.

Resting beside a campfire grants double Sprite Experience.

Players can earn a Lucky Item Locator by completing daily quests.

Which Sprites Are Featured During Fortnite Gem Hours?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Gem Hours features Gem Sprite variants throughout the event on August 19. Since this is the final day of Chapter 7 Season 3, it is also your last chance to find these Sprites before Fortnite Override begins.

The Gem Zero Point Sprite and Gem Grim Sprite are particularly rare, so players who still need them should take advantage of today’s increased spawn rates. Once the season ends, it is unclear when these Gem variants will become available again.

Here are the Sprites featured during Fortnite Gem Hours:

Gem Water Sprite

Gem Earth Sprite

Gem Duck Sprite

Gem Demon Sprite

Gem Punk Sprite

Gem Zero Point Sprite

Gem Aura Sprite

Gem Grim Sprite

Gem Llama Sprite

How Long Does Fortnite Gem Hours Last?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Gem Hours lasts for 17 hours, beginning at 6 AM PT on August 19 and ending at 11 PM PT that night. Although Sprite Spree Week events normally run for a full 24 hours, today’s Gem Hours will end early when the servers go offline for Chapter 7 Season 4 maintenance.

Unlike older Power Hour events, Gem Hours is not divided into a pair of two-hour sessions. You can log in at any point before servers go down at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET and still participate. Gem Hours takes place during the final hours of Chapter 7 Season 3, making it your last opportunity to complete your current Sprite collection.

Once maintenance begins, the game will become unavailable until Fortnite Override launches on August 20.