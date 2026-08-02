Fortnite Gem Sprites Release Date, Locations & Powers

Epic Games is finally adding Fortnite Gem Sprites to the battle royale on August 6. Here is when the nine Gem Sprites release in every region, where each variant can be found, the power they give players, and every confirmed Sprite in the collection.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Gem Sprites release date is Thursday, August 6, 2026. The new variants will start appearing across the Fortnite map at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET, which is when the weekly Sprite reset takes place in the game.

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However, the Gem Llama Sprite was technically released early during the July 30 update and can already be obtained from Relic Chests. The remaining eight Gem variants will officially make their debut on August 6, bringing the complete collection to nine Sprites.

Trying to figure out exactly when Fortnite updates its Sprite pool in each region can be a bit of a headache. So, we’ve created an easy-to-read table below showing when Fortnite Gem Sprites will become available in every major time zone:

Fortnite Gem Sprites Release Times by Region

Region Release Date Release Time PT (West Coast US) August 6 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) August 6 9:00 AM UK (BST) August 6 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 6 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 6 10:00 AM Japan (JST) August 6 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 6 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 6 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 7 1:00 AM

All Fortnite Gem Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

There will be a total of nine Fortnite Gem Sprites for players to collect on August 6. While Gem Llama was added on July 30, the rest of the lineup will start appearing on the map during the Thursday New Sprite Day update. Unfortunately, a few of the new variants will be much more difficult to track down.

Gem Punk, Gem Grim and Gem Zero Point are all rare Sprite Chest spawns, so I can already see players spending hours trying to complete the full collection. To help organize your hunt, here is every confirmed Fortnite Gem Sprite and where it can be found:

Confirmed Fortnite Gem Sprites List

Gem Water Sprite

Gem Duck Sprite

Gem Demon Sprite

Gem Punk Sprite

Gem Zero Point Sprite

Gem Aura Sprite

Gem Grim Sprite

Gem Llama Sprite

Gem Grim Sprite Returns on August 6

Screenshot: Epic Games

Interestingly, the Gem Grim Sprite was accidentally released early on July 30 before Epic Games quickly vaulted it. However, players who managed to catch Gem Grim before it was removed will not have to find it again.

When Gem Sprites officially release on August 6, Gem Grim will automatically be restored to the collections of anyone who previously extracted it. Everyone else will need to find the rare variant by searching Sprite Chests.

How to Get Gem Sprites in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Gem Sprites can be found by exploring specific areas of the map and opening Sprite Chests or Relic Chests. However, the exact method depends on which variant you are trying to catch. Gem Water and Gem Earth can be spotted wandering around their matching environments.

Meanwhile, rarer variants such as Gem Punk, Gem Grim and Gem Zero Point Sprite will require players to search Sprite Chests. Here is a complete breakdown of every Gem Sprite location and what powers they give players:

Fortnite Gem Sprite Power and Locations

Power: The Fortnite Gem Sprite power allows players to take 30% less fall damage. This should be especially useful when exploring mountainous regions or escaping from enemies on high ground.

Gem Sprite Location Gem Water Sprite Spotted near rivers and beaches Gem Earth Sprite Found wandering around forests and wooded regions Gem Duck Sprite Found in the vault of a certain business mogul Gem Demon Sprite Found rarely in Sprite Chests Gem Punk Sprite Found rarely in Sprite Chests Gem Zero Point Sprite Found rarely in Sprite Chests and Relic Chests Gem Aura Sprite Spotted near high and mountainous areas Gem Grim Sprite Found rarely in Sprite Chests Gem Llama Sprite Found in Relic Chests

Fortnite Sprite Event Schedule (August 3–8)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has also revealed a packed schedule of Fortnite Sprite events for the week of August 3. The festivities begin with Mastery Monday, which gives players double XP and Sprite Dust for mastering their Sprites.

The daily will then return on Tuesday and Wednesday with boosted rates for different variants. The week will end with the Fortnite Gem Hours Power Hour on Saturday, giving players an increased chance of finding the newly released Gem Sprites.

Every Fortnite Sprite Event This Week

Monday, August 3: Mastery Monday (Double Sprite XP)

Mastery Monday (Double Sprite XP) Tuesday, August 4: Peely Hours (Boosted Holofoil and Gummy Peely Sprite Rates)

Peely Hours (Boosted Holofoil and Gummy Peely Sprite Rates) Wednesday, August 5: Peely Hours (Boosted Gold and Galaxy Peely Sprite Rates)

Peely Hours (Boosted Gold and Galaxy Peely Sprite Rates) Thursday, August 6: New Sprite Day (Gem Sprites Make Their Debut)

New Sprite Day (Gem Sprites Make Their Debut) Saturday, August 8: Gem Hours (Increased chance to find Gem Sprite variants)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Thankfully, players won’t have to wait long for boosted Gem Sprite rates. Gem Hours takes place only two days after the new variants release, making it the perfect opportunity to track down any Sprites you couldn’t find on August 6.

However, Gem Grim, and Gem Zero Point could still be difficult to obtain due to their rare Sprite Chest spawn rates. So, if you’re trying to complete the entire Gem collection, Saturday’s event will likely be your best chance.