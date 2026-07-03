Fortnite Gold and Gummy Hours: Start Time, Schedule, Seven Sprite & Rewards

The Fortnite Gold and Gummy Hours launch this weekend, giving players another chance to find rare Sprite variants. Epic Games also appears to have confirmed that the event will feature the debut of the Seven Sprite. Here is everything included in the 4-hour event, including when it goes live in every region and all of the rewards you can earn.

Fortnite Gold & Gummy Hours Start Time

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Gold & Gummy Hours event is on July 4, 2026, and starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. Like the Fortnite Galaxy Hours event, Gold and Gummy Hours will last for two hours and have a second re-run session that takes place in the afternoon.

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The second Fortnite Gold & Gummy Hours starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. That said, trying to figure out when each session starts in every region can get confusing quickly. To make it easier to track, we have provided a table below that shows you when Fortnite Gold and Gummy Hours starts in every major region!

Fortnite Gold & Gummy Hours Schedule (July 4)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Gold & Gummy Hours #1 (July 4)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 4 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) July 4 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM UK (BST) July 4 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 4 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 4 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Japan (JST) July 5 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM South Korea (KST) July 5 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Australia (AEST) July 5 4:00 AM – 6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) July 5 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Fortnite Gold & Gummy Hours #2 (July 4)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 4 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) July 4 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM UK (BST) July 5 2:00 AM – 4:00 AM Europe (CEST) July 5 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) July 4 10:00 PM – 12:00 AM Japan (JST) July 5 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 5 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 5 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 5 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Seven Sprite reportedly Makes Its Debut During Gold and Gummy Hours

Screenshot: Epic Games

While Epic Games hasn’t announced it, the official artwork for Fortnite Gold & Gummy Hours includes the currently unreleased Seven Sprite. Assuming this isn’t a mistake, it appears that players will be able to unlock the new variant during the July 4 event.

Interestingly, the artwork also shows the Seven Sprite in its Gummy variant. So it’s assumed that you will be able to catch it in both its Gold and Gummy forms, which again makes sense given the event’s name.

Fortnite Gold & Gummy Hours Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

Users who log in when Fortnite Gold & Gummy Hours are live will have an increased chance of running into Gold Sprites and Gummy Sprites. However, the 2-hour event will also allow you to master your Fortnite Sprites by giving you increased XP. Here are all the benefits and rewards during the event:

Everyone starts with a Mythic Gold Fish and a Self-Revive Device

Gold & Gummy Sprite variants appear more often

Hitting a player with a Mythic Gold Fish kicks them into the air, and eliminating them with one drops a massive mound of Gold!

Level up Sprites faster at Campfires

A chance to unlock the new Seven Sprite

It should be pointed out that resting at any campfire always gives you 2x XP on your Sprites. It’s currently unclear if this bonus will be buffed even higher. However, Epic lists it as one of the bonuses during Gold & Gummy Hours. Regardless, if you want to master your Fortnite Sprites, make sure to stop by any campfire on the map!

How Long Do Fortnite Gold and Gummy Hours Last?

The Fortnite Gold & Gummy Hours last two hours. However, since there are two sessions, the event will technically run for a total of four hours on July 4 for those who attend both sessions. Epic Games recently changed the weekend Power Hour events to 120 minutes after players complained that 60 minutes wasn’t long enough.

Obviously, the second session isn’t ideal for European-based players. However, those able to attend both sessions will have plenty of chances to unlock both Gold & Gummy variants. So if you are able to, try not to miss out on either session over the weekend.