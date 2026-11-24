Fortnite is bringing back every gold skin from Treasure Hunters for one final week. Epic Games is also doubling the drop rate for Gold Outfits and giving players another shot at the Pirate Token during Treasure Hours. Here’s when Fortnite Golden Week starts, which gold skins you can find in chests, and how much the odds improve on November 28.

When Does Fortnite Golden Week Start?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Golden Week starts on Saturday, November 28 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET and runs until the end-of-chapter event on Saturday, December 5. All four previous Captain’s Day Gold Outfits return to chests, and Solid Gold Captain X joins the loot pool a day early. Previous vehicles, Back Blings, Pickaxes, Jam Tracks, and Loading Screens are also coming back.

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With more rewards in the pool, Epic confirms that the chance of finding any eligible treasure goes from 1 in 62 to 1 in 21 per chest, excluding items you already own. You can still find treasure for a squadmate who hasn’t collected it yet.

For your convenience, here’s when Fortnite Golden Week goes live in each major time zone:

Region Local date Golden Week start time US West (PT) Saturday, November 28 6 AM US Mountain (MT) Saturday, November 28 7 AM US Central (CT) Saturday, November 28 8 AM US East (ET) Saturday, November 28 9 AM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, November 28 11 AM UK (GMT) Saturday, November 28 2 PM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, November 28 3 PM India (IST) Saturday, November 28 7:30 PM China / Singapore (UTC+8) Saturday, November 28 10 PM Japan / South Korea (JST / KST) Saturday, November 28 11 PM Brisbane (AEST) Sunday, November 29 12 AM Sydney / Melbourne (AEDT) Sunday, November 29 1 AM New Zealand (NZDT) Sunday, November 29 3 AM

All Fortnite Golden Week Gold Skins and Drop Rates

Screenshot: Epic Games

Each Gold Outfit has a 1 in 781,250 chance of dropping per chest during Golden Week. That’s double the usual rate of 1 in 1,562,500. During the November 28 Treasure Hours, the odds improve to about 1 in 104,167 per chest for each specific skin.

All Fortnite Golden Skins

Gold skin Golden Week drop rate November 28 Treasure Hours drop rate Solid Gold A$AP Rocky 1 in 781,250 About 1 in 104,167 Solid Gold Lil Uzi Vert 1 in 781,250 About 1 in 104,167 Solid Gold Hatsune Miku 1 in 781,250 About 1 in 104,167 Solid Gold Kasane Teto 1 in 781,250 About 1 in 104,167 Solid Gold Captain X 1 in 781,250 About 1 in 104,167 Any Gold Outfit if you own none of the five About 1 in 156,250 About 1 in 20,833

If you’re only looking for Gold Miku or Gold Teto, use that skin’s individual rate. The combined odds apply if you’re happy to pull any gold skin and all five are still available to you.

What Is the Fortnite Pirate Token Drop Rate During Golden Week?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Pirate Token has a 1 in 137,500 drop rate per chest outside Treasure Hours. Epic lists the reward as Pirate Shop Access, and the Golden Week bonus that doubles gold skin drops leaves the Token’s regular odds unchanged.

During the November 28 Treasure Hours, the 1.5× boost improves your chance of finding a Pirate Token to about 1 in 91,667 per chest.

When Are the Next Fortnite Treasure Hours?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The next Fortnite Treasure Hours are on Saturday, November 28. Epic has confirmed the date and drop-rate boosts, with exact session times still to be announced. The 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET start time is for Golden Week itself.

Treasure reward November 28 boost Boosted odds per chest One specific Gold Outfit 15× About 1 in 104,167 One specific Vehicle & Decal reward 10× About 1 in 781 Pirate Token 1.5× About 1 in 91,667

The 15× Gold Outfit rate already includes Golden Week’s 2× bonus. If you missed a gold skin earlier in the season, Saturday’s Treasure Hours give you the best odds Epic has announced for Golden Week. Once the sessions end, all five outfits will still be available at double their usual drop rate until the December 5 finale.