Fortnite Holo Hours Start Times – Sprite Spree Week Schedule (August 17)

Fortnite Holo Hours is happening today as part of Sprite Spree Week. The special event features Holofoil Sprites alongside several major bonuses that make collecting and leveling up Sprites much easier. Here is when Fortnite Holo Hours starts in every region and everything included on August 17.

What Time Does Fortnite Holo Hours Start Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Holo Hours start today at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on August 17, 2026. Unlike previous Power Hours, the event will run for a full 24 hours before ending at the same time on August 18.

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Holo Hours is the second daily event featured during Fortnite Sprite Spree Week. Throughout the event, players can track down Fortnite Holofoil Sprites while taking advantage of faster leveling, free resummoning, and several other bonuses.

Depending on where you live, Holo Hours may begin late at night or during the early hours of August 18. To make the schedule easier to follow, we have created a table below showing the Fortnite Holo Hours start and end times for every major region.

Fortnite Holo Hours Schedule for Every Region

Screenshot: Epic Games

Region Start Time End Time PT (West Coast US) August 17 at 6:00 AM August 18 at 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) August 17 at 9:00 AM August 18 at 9:00 AM UK (BST) August 17 at 2:00 PM August 18 at 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 17 at 3:00 PM August 18 at 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) August 17 at 10:00 AM August 18 at 10:00 AM Japan (JST) August 17 at 10:00 PM August 18 at 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) August 17 at 10:00 PM August 18 at 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) August 17 at 11:00 PM August 18 at 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) August 18 at 1:00 AM August 19 at 1:00 AM

All Fortnite Holo Hours Rewards and Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Holo Hours rewards include free Sprite resummoning and double Sprite XP throughout the 24-hour event. These bonuses are part of Sprite Spree Week and will make it much easier to collect and level up Sprites before Chapter 7 Season 3 ends.

The biggest change is that Sprites no longer cost Sprite Dust to resummon. This means you will no longer permanently lose a Sprite after it disappears during a match, as you can immediately summon it again without paying a penalty.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Sprites will also level up twice as quickly during the event. Resting beside a campfire provides double Sprite Experience as well, giving players another easy way to level up their collection.

Here is everything included during Fortnite Holo Hours:

Sprites cost no Sprite Dust to resummon, meaning you no longer lose them.

Sprites level up twice as quickly.

Resting beside a campfire grants double Sprite Experience.

Players can earn a Lucky Item Locator by completing daily quests.

These bonuses will remain active for the entire Holo Hours event, so players have a full day to take advantage of them.

Which Sprites Are Featured During Fortnite Holo Hours?

Screenshot: Epic Games

There are 11 Holofoil Sprites featured during Fortnite Holo Hours on August 17. This makes today one of the best opportunities to find these rare variants before Chapter 7 Season 3 ends.

Here are all the Sprites featured during Fortnite Holo Hours:

Holofoil Batman Sprite

Holofoil Water Sprite

Holofoil Fire Sprite

Holofoil Ghost Sprite

Holofoil King Sprite

Holofoil Zero Point Sprite

Holofoil Striker Sprite

Holofoil Grim Sprite

Holofoil Air Sprite

Holofoil Seven Sprite

Holofoil Peely Sprite

How Long Does Fortnite Holo Hours Last?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Holo Hours lasts for 24 hours, starting at 6 AM PT on August 17 and ending at 6 AM PT on August 18. This gives players an entire day to search for Holofoil Sprites and use the special Sprite Spree Week bonuses.

Unlike previous Power Hour events that were divided into shorter sessions, you won’t need to log in during a specific two-hour window. As long as you play before Holo Hours ends on August 18, you will be able to participate in the event.

With Chapter 7 Season 3 ending soon, Holo Hours is one of the final opportunities to expand your Sprite collection before Fortnite Override launches on August 20. Between the free resummoning, double Sprite XP, and Lucky Item Locator reward, today is a great time to jump back into the Battle Royale.