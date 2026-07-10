Fortnite Holofoil Hours Start Time, Schedule, Rewards & Sprites 

The Fortnite Holofoil Hours go live on July 11 and feature increased spawn rates for the new Holofoil Sprite variants. Here is everything you need to know, including the Fortnite Power Hour start time in every region, rewards, and every Sprite available during the event.

What Time Is Holofoil Hours in Fortnite Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Holofoil Hours event starts at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on July 11, 2026, and runs for two hours. However, the Chapter 7 Season 3 Power Hour will actually be held in two sessions: one in the morning and a second in the afternoon. So, you have two chances to catch the Holofoil Sprite event.

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The second Fortnite Holofoil Hour starts at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. That said, trying to figure out when the weekend Fortnite Power Hour goes live in your specific region can be a bit frustrating. For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table below that shows when the Fortnite Holofoil Hour starts in every major region.

Fortnite Holofoil Hours Schedule

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Holofoil Hour #1 (July 11)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 11 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET (East Coast US) July 11 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM UK (BST) July 11 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 11 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 11 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Japan (JST) July 12 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM South Korea (KST) July 12 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Australia (AEST) July 12 4:00 AM – 6:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) July 12 6:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Fortnite Holofoil Hour #2 (July 11)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 11 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET (East Coast US) July 11 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM UK (BST) July 12 2:00 AM – 4:00 AM Europe (CEST) July 12 3:00 AM – 5:00 AM Brazil (BRT) July 11 10:00 PM – 12:00 AM Japan (JST) July 12 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 12 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 12 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 12 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Fortnite Holofoil Hours Rewards & Bonuses

Screenshot: Epic Games

Unlike the previous Galaxy Hour, the Fortnite Holofoil Hours will unfortunately not have an XP bonus. So, if you want to level up your Sprites, you should wait for Mastery Monday instead. That is because the campfire bonus and fishing spot buffs have been disabled. I know, it’s a bummer.

That said, players who jump into the Fortnite Holofoil Hours will have a chance to complete their Holofoil Sprite collection, as they have an increased spawn rate across the entire battle royale map. Here is a list of the Holofoil Hours bonuses & rewards:

Everyone starts with a Self-Revive Device and the Shock Rocks effect when dropping out of the bus.

Holofoil Sprite variants have an increased spawn rate.

Shock Rocks grant double jump height and drop more frequently.

All Holofoil Sprites Available During Fortnite Power Hour

Screenshot: Epic Games

As we previously reported, there are only five Holofoil Sprites in Fortnite currently. It’s unclear whether Epic Games will add more in future updates. However, this means that players will only have a handful of Sprites they can actually collect during the July 11 Holofoil Hours.

Here are all the Sprites featured in the Holofoil Hours:

Holofoil Fire Sprite

Holofoil Water Sprite

Holofoil Ghost Sprite

Holofoil Striker Sprite

Holofoil King Sprite

If Epic Games does eventually add more Holofoil Sprites in Fortnite, it’s likely they will do another Power Hour that features the shiny variant. For now, make sure not to miss out on the July 11 Power Hour if you are looking to complete your Chapter 7 Season 3 Fortnite Sprite collection!