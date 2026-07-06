Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Release Time, Locations & Powers

A new Fortnite Holofoil Sprite is coming to Chapter 7 Season 3 this week. Here is when it goes live in every region, how to get it, what powers it gives players, and which Fortnite Sprites are available in the new Holofoil variant.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Holofoil Sprite release date is Thursday, July 9, 2026. The latest Fortnite Sprite variant will likely be added to the game starting at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET, which is when Epic Games has been rolling out Sprite resets this season.

Videos by VICE

If you are looking to get a head start on the new Sprite variant, it might be a bit tricky figuring out when it goes live in your specific region. To make this easier, we have created a table below that shows when the Fortnite Holofoil Sprite goes live in every region.

Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Release (July 9)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) July 9 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) July 9 9:00 AM UK (BST) July 9 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 9 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 9 10:00 AM Japan (JST) July 9 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 9 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 9 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 10 1:00 AM

All Confirmed Fortnite Holofoil Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminers, there will be a total of eight Fortnite Sprites that can be found in the Holofoil variant. Although, there is still a possibility that more get added after the July 9 update. At the time of writing, many files are still missing.

For example, we have Holofoil models for the Air Sprite and Seven Sprite, and those aren’t even in the game yet. On the other hand, there is no Holofoil Earth Sprite model in the game currently, even though it’s one of the basic Sprites. So this list could definitely be updated.

Confirmed Fortnite Holofoil Sprites:

Water Sprite

Fire Sprite

Duck Sprite

Ghost Sprite

King Sprite

Striker Sprite

Air Sprite (Unreleased)

Seven Sprite (Unreleased)

How to Get Fortnite Holofoil Sprites, Locations & Powers

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power gives players a higher chance of finding rare Sprite variants from looting chests. As you can imagine, this will instantly make it one of the most sought-after Sprites this season. If you still haven’t found a Grim Reaper or Zero Point, you are going to want to use a Holofoil variant to increase your odds!

Holofoil Sprite powers:

Power: 5% chance for your squad to find rare Sprite variants from looting chests.

5% chance for your squad to find rare Sprite variants from looting chests. Location: Found in chests and random overworld spawns.

Fortnite Sprite Events Schedule (July 6–11)

Epic Games has also revealed the next Fortnite Sprite Events taking place between July 6 and July 11. Mastery Monday actually goes live today and gives players double Sprite XP. For a full breakdown of that event, check out our guide here.

Fortnite Sprite Event schedule:

Monday, July 6: Mastery Monday (Double Sprite XP)

Mastery Monday (Double Sprite XP) Thursday, July 9: New Sprite Day

New Sprite Day Saturday, July 11: Holofoil Hours (Increased chance to find Holofoil variant)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, we still don’t know when the Seven Sprite or Air Sprite will be released. Despite Epic Games using them in marketing, neither Sprite has an official release date yet. Make sure to log in on July 9 to find out which Fortnite Holofoil variants will actually be available.