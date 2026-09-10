Fortnite Inspired One of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation’s Biggest Features

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation director Naoki Hamaguchi has revealed that one of the game’s biggest new traversal features was directly inspired by Fortnite. In an interview with VICE, the Square Enix director explained how Epic Games’ battle royale influenced the Highwind’s new parachuting mechanic.

Fortnite Inspired Revelation’s Highwind Parachuting Mechanic

Screenshot: Square Enix

One of the biggest new features in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is the ability to freely explore the game’s open world using the Highwind. Players can fly the iconic airship across the map before jumping out and parachuting directly to their destination.

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According to Hamaguchi, the new Final Fantasy 7 Revelation parachute mechanic was directly inspired by Fortnite. While discussing Square Enix’s relationship with Epic Games, the director revealed that the development team looked to the popular battle royale when creating the Highwind’s new traversal system.

“Speaking of Fortnite though, I can also say that the whole parachuting mechanic in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation was inspired by it,” Hamaguchi said. “You know, being on the Highwind and jumping off it to parachute into the map. That is something we directly took inspiration from Fortnite.”

Screenshot: Square Enix

Although parachuting from the Highwind may sound like a surprising feature for a Final Fantasy 7 game, it makes sense given the expanded scale of Revelation. The final entry in the remake trilogy features a much larger world, and the new mechanic allows players to quickly reach locations after flying over them.

Will there be final fantasy 7 fortnite skins?

Screenshot: Square Enix

During my interview, Hamaguchi also discussed the possibility of Final Fantasy 7 characters appearing in Fortnite. The director praised the Fortnite team and described Epic Games as a great partner, pointing to the recent Kingdom Hearts collaboration. “So the Fortnite team are incredible and great partners to work with,” Hamaguchi said. “You know, we already do have a relationship with them thanks to the Kingdom Hearts collab.”

However, Hamaguchi explained that Square Enix has historically been selective about major Final Fantasy 7 crossovers in order to protect the brand. While he was unable to confirm a potential Fortnite collaboration, the director revealed that the company is currently considering several potential partnerships.

“We are considering a lot of different collaborations at the moment,” Hamaguchi explained. “So, whether Fortnite is included in the list of potential collaboration partners, that’s something for the fans to look forward to.”

Screenshot: Square Enix, Epic Games

Hamaguchi even revealed which Final Fantasy 7 character he would like to see added to the game. “In terms of which character I could see in Fortnite, I was thinking of Barret,” Hamaguchi said. “Given that Fortnite is a game where characters have their own guns that they equip and play with, I was thinking about how Barret would work in that game, given that his entire arm is already a gun.”

For now, no Final Fantasy 7 skins have officially been confirmed for Fortnite. However, Hamaguchi’s comments make it clear that Square Enix is open to new collaborations. So who knows, maybe we could Cloud and company one day appear in the battle royale.