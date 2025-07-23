‘Fortnite’ iOS Release Is Delayed Indefinitely in the U.K.

Epic Games has revealed that Fortnite may never launch on iOS in the United Kingdom due to regulators. The developer criticized the UK governmental body for potentially jeopardizing the release of the battle royale on iPhone.

‘Fortnite’ iOS Release Now In Jeopardy in the UK

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games surprised players with a July 23 update, revealing that Fortnite may never be released on iOS in the UK. According to the publisher, the online shooter is facing challenges from the United Kingdom’s CMA competition regulator.

“We can’t bring the Epic Games Store to iOS in the UK this year (if ever). Fortnite’s return to iOS in the UK is now uncertain. The CMA, the UK competition regulator, is choosing not to prioritize opening the mobile ecosystem to alternative app stores this year in the roadmaps for Apple and Google that were released today.”

Epic Games then lashed out at the UK competition regulators for punting the issue to 2026. “The signature accomplishment of the Digital Markets Act in the EU was introducing competition through alternative stores on iOS devices. This led to the launch of the AltStore, Aptoide, and the Epic Games Store in Europe. But the CMA has deprioritized store competition entirely, to be considered sometime in 2026.”

Screenshot: Twitter: EpicNewsroom

A big reason Epic is angry over the developments is that the UK passed a competition law in May 2024. The new regulation was intended to compel companies like Apple to permit competing app stores on their devices. However, Epic claims that the law is being undermined by Apple and Google charging fees to access other digital storefronts.

“Unless Apple and Google are completely blocked from imposing fees and discriminating against apps using out-of-app payment, we can expect years of malicious compliance ahead, and no genuine restoration of market competition.”

The Battle Royale Was Banned on iOS in the US for Years

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite’s return to iOS in the UK is now reportedly on hold until the CMA addresses the issue in 2026. Why the regulatory group is delaying it another year is unclear at this time. It should be noted, however, that the battle royale could still end up on iOS, depending on the decision. However, Epic Games doesn’t seem to be very optimistic about the situation.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Fortnite has faced challenges with iOS. In the US, the multiplayer title was banned from iPhones for five years. Apple had kicked the battle royale off its iOS shop after Epic Games tried to circumvent having to pay the company’s 30% commissions on in-game item sales. Fortnite only recently returned to iOS in the US after a lengthy legal battle.

In a May 2025 court ruling, the US judicial system forced Apple to revise its Apple Store terms of service. This decision is essentially what led to the UK passing its fair competition law. Although Epic Games now says that Apple and Google are impeding the law with hidden fees.

Only time will tell if Fortnite returns to iOS in the UK, but as of now, it’s looking pretty dire.