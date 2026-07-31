Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite Release Date Confirmed After Being Vaulted

The Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite release date has been confirmed after Epic Games accidentally released and then mysteriously vaulted it on July 30. Here is when the Ironmouse Sprite returns to Fortnite, how to get her, and what powers she gives you.

Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite Returns August 4

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite had a bit of a confusing launch. During the July 30 Fortnite update, players were able to find and collect the new Mythic Sprite. However, hours after the patch went live, Epic Games silently vaulted the Ironmouse Sprite and removed her from players’ collections. That said, we now have a release date for when the Sprite returns.

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The official Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite release date is Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The new launch date was originally reported by HypeX in a post on X. However, Ironmouse herself later confirmed the Sprite’s release date during a livestream.

Ironmouse x Fortnite Sprite will be made available on her anniversary of her debut – August 4! pic.twitter.com/IfSymvLnnM — FireMonkey (@FireMonkey) July 31, 2026

According to the VTuber, the Ironmouse Sprite will officially launch on August 4 because it is the anniversary of her debut.

Why Was the Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite Vaulted?

Screenshot: Epic Games

While Epic Games initially didn’t give a reason for the vaulting, Ironmouse confirmed that her Sprite was accidentally released in Fortnite too early. “Yeah, I’m locked up again. It was released too early. It was a sneak peek. It will be available on my anniversary on August 4.”

According to dataminer FireMonkey, players who already collected the Ironmouse Sprite will automatically get her back when she gets re-enabled next week. So if you were lucky enough to grab her before she was removed, you will still have her in your collection!

How to Get the Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite and What Her Powers Do

Screenshot: Epic Games

While we wait for August 4, here is a breakdown of everything we know about the Ironmouse Sprite, as many players were able to obtain her early. Here is how to get her and what her powers do:

Category Details Release Date Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Rarity Mythic How to Get Find the Ironmouse Sprite randomly inside Sprite Chests and Rare Chests, or trade for her with another player. As a Mythic Sprite, she has a low drop rate. Powers Regenerates health over time when your health is low. While regenerating, you also gain Cloak and low gravity. The amount of health restored increases with each Level Up: 60 Health → 70 Health → 80 Health → 90 Health → 100 Health.

The Ironmouse Sprite could be one of the strongest defensive Sprites in Fortnite, as her ability combines healing, invisibility, and low gravity. Players will officially be able to start hunting for her on August 4, although Epic Games has not yet confirmed whether previously collected Ironmouse Sprites will automatically be restored.