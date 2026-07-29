Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite and Skins Reportedly Coming in July 30 Update

Epic Games has seemingly teased that an Ironmouse Sprite is coming to Fortnite in the July 30 update. Dataminers also report that the popular VTuber could also be getting her own skins as part of a larger crossover. Here is everything we know about the potential Ironmouse Fortnite skins, Sprite, and release date.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has just teased that a Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite is being added to the battle royale soon. While the image of the new Fortnite Sprite is only a silhouette, its outline appears to be an exact match for the popular VTuber. In particular, the curly hair on top of its head that is shaped like a heart is a dead giveaway. Not to mention the purple devil emoji they tweeted.

Videos by VICE

Soon after the teaser was posted, several prominent Fortnite dataminers seemingly confirmed the crossover. Loolo Leaks, for example, posted: “Ironmouse Collab + Sprite coming this update.” With the v41.30 update being the final patch of Chapter 7 Season 3, it appears that the Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite release date could be Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Screenshot: Epic Games, Good Smile US

However, it’s unclear if the teased Fortnite Ironmouse Sprite will actually be unlockable on this date. It’s possible that the new variant will be added to the game’s files before receiving a staggered release. With Epic Games already teasing the Sprite in official marketing material, though, its release could be sooner rather than later.

Ironmouse Fortnite Skins Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: X @HypeX

According to dataminers, we might also get Ironmouse Fortnite skins as part of the crossover. Popular insider HypeX reported the potential collaboration in a post on X: “IRONMOUSE x FORTNITE TOMORROW. NEW SPRITE & LIKELY SKINS.” However, it’s currently unclear when the rumored Ironmouse Fortnite skins would launch.

Dataminer Blortzen also revealed more details about leaked files in the game that could point toward upcoming Ironmouse cosmetics: “There is an upcoming set of 2 collab skins (i presume next update) under the codename SprintLuck. SprintLuckSlaw (Has a Microphone). These two skins COULD be skins for Ironmouse and have LEGO Styles.”

If the leaked cosmetics are connected to Ironmouse, the crossover could potentially include two skins, a microphone accessory, and LEGO Styles. However, their connection to the VTuber remains speculation for now.

Screenshot: X @blortzen

Epic Games has not officially confirmed the Ironmouse Fortnite skins or identified the silhouetted Sprite. However, its distinctive design, the timing of the teaser, and reports from multiple dataminers strongly suggest that the VTuber is joining Fortnite. We should learn more when the massive v41.30 update launches on July 30.