‘Fortnite’ Is About to Fanum Tax Our Wallets With a New Skibidi Toilet Collaboration

We knew it was bound to happen eventually. To quote Steve Buscemi from Spy Kids 2: “Do you think God stays in heaven because he, too, lives in fear of what he’s created here on earth?” The holy grail of crossovers is finally coming to Fortnite, as Skibidi Toilet makes its way to the battle royale. If you don’t know what Skibidi Toilet is, consider yourself lucky. If you do, may God have mercy on your soul and your wallet.

Skibidi Toilet will be added to Fortnite tomorrow! — Shiina (@shiinabr.bsky.social) 2024-12-17T17:03:24.458Z Post by @Shiinabr on Bluesky

I Just Hope This Opens the Door for a ‘fortnite’/’Costco Guys’ Crossover in the Future, Tbqh

Fortnite has been killing it recently. Plenty of new game modes, tons of exciting crossovers, and even the addition of Snoop Dogg have been massive wins. Now? The goodwill is gone. Skibidi Toilet is on its way, and it’s coming much sooner than we could have ever anticipated. Like, December 18, 2024, soon. Tomorrow. I’m terrified to see how this is going to turn out. We all know how the community reacts when something shows up that they don’t like. Look at what happened to anyone driving a Cybertruck in Fortnite.

If you’re planning on picking up the Skibidi Toilet bundle in Fortnite, you’ll need roughly 2,200 V-Bucks to make it happen. Here’s what you’ll be able to get:

Plungerman Outfit

Skibidi Backpack and Skibidi Toilet Back Blings

Plungerman’s Plunger Pickaxe

For the sake of the meme? I might have to get the Skibidi Toilet Backbling. I hate that I even can say this sentence, but I can’t change the fact that it’s happening. It’s still wild to me that we’re essentially getting a Garry’s Mod crossover before an official Half-Life crossover. I don’t know the legality behind all of this, but it’s shocking that I can throw something like this together with a Lethal Company skin and call it a day.

At this point, I just need a Rizzler Backbling added to Fortnite before the Costco Guys fade into obscurity. “We Bring The Boom!” as a Fortnite Festival song would unironically go hard, though. Even though at this point, it feels like we need the Johnny Cash version of “Hurt” more than ever.