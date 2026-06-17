Fortnite Is Getting Over 30 New Gaming Collabs in 2026 – Sonic, Vampire Survivors & More

Epic Games has just announced that over 30 Fortnite collabs will be coming to the battle royale in 2026 alone. Here are the new Fortnite crossovers that have been revealed so far at the State of Unreal Fest.

Epic Games Announces new Fortnite Collabs Coming in 2026

Screenshot: Epic Games

During the State of Unreal conference, Epic Games revealed that Fortnite will be adding 30+ gaming collabs to the online multiplayer in 2026. The new crossovers are part of Fortnite’s push to team up with other game titles that launch on the Epic Games Store. Recent examples include the Resident Evil Requiem , as well as the recent Crimson Desert cosmetics.

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However, Epic also gave fans a preview of some of the new upcoming crossovers that will be coming to the game later this year. One of the biggest ones revealed is a Sonic Fortnite collab, which is based on 2025’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

For your convenience, here is a list of the new Fortnite collabs coming in 2026:

All Fortnite Collabs Announced for 2026

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Vampire Survivors

Control Resonant

Phantom Blade Zero

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Sonic Racing Fortnite collab will be released in 2026. Unfortunately, Epic Games did not confirm a specific release date for the crossover. However, the collab will be a part of Epic’s gift-with-purchase feature. What this means is users who buy Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on the Epic Games Store will be gifted the Fortnite cosmetic items for free in the battle royale.

It’s not clear if we’ll be getting proper Sonic Fortnite skins with this collab, or whether these will just be vehicle cosmetics for Rocket League or its battle royale modes. Regardless, this is a pretty big deal for fans of the blue hedgehog!

Finally, Epic announced that Unreal Engine 6 will launch in either late 2028 or 2029. So those looking for a major jump in Fortnite’s engine will have to wait a bit longer. Fans who want to check out all the latest announcements from Epic Games can watch the State of Unreal 2026 conference here. Once the live event is over, the official YouTube channel will have an archive that can be watched anytime.