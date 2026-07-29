Fortnite John Wick Sprite Revealed: Release Date, Powers and How to Get It

Epic Games has finally revealed the John Wick Sprite that is coming to Fortnite. The new Mythic variant will be available exclusively on The Simpsons Fortnite Reload map when it launches on July 30. Here is when the Fortnite John Wick Sprite goes live in the game, how to get it, and what powers it gives you.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite John Wick Sprite release date is Thursday, July 30, 2026. The new Mythic Sprite variant will be added to the game after the goes live early in the morning. However, according to Epic Games, the John Wick Sprite can only be collected in The Simpsons Fortnite Reload mode.

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Assuming that server maintenance for the major update goes smoothly, the John Wick Sprite should be added to the game at around 6 AM PT or 9 AM ET. For your convenience, here is an easy-to-read table showing when the new John Wick Sprite goes live in every major region so you can start hunting for it:

Region Date Time United States (PT) July 30 6:00 AM United States (ET) July 30 9:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) July 30 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) July 30 3:00 PM Brazil (BRT) July 30 10:00 AM Japan (JST) July 30 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) July 30 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) July 30 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) July 31 1:00 AM

How to Get the John Wick Sprite in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

The John Wick Sprite can only be found in the Springfield Fortnite Reload map. However, unlike other Fortnite Sprites, there are actually a few ways you can unlock it. Here is how to get the John Wick Sprite:

Use the new Reload Portable Extractor item to reveal the John Wick Sprite on the Springfield map.

Eliminate a player who is already carrying the John Wick Sprite.

Find the Mythic in a Normal or Sprite Chest while playing Fortnite Reload.

Win a match in The Simpsons Fortnite Reload mode.

Note: It’s unclear whether you are automatically rewarded a John Wick Sprite for winning a Reload match or if Epic just means you unlock it by winning a match while carrying the Mythic in your inventory.

What Does the John Wick Sprite Do in Fortnite? Powers confirmed

Screenshot: Epic Games

The John Wick Sprite reveals nearby enemies after you knock or eliminate another player. However, the Mythic Sprite also has some additional perks that are unique to its variant:

Its Sprite level stays exactly as found.

It is currently the only Sprite usable in Fortnite Reload.

Claiming the John Wick Sprite in Reload unlocks it for Battle Royale and allows it to be used in other modes.

The John Wick Sprite will be one of the most unique Mythic variants added to the battle royale so far, especially since it can reveal nearby enemies after an elimination or knock. Its arrival on July 30 will bring the total number of Fortnite Sprites to 95 when including the new Llama, Peely, and Quack Zero Point Sprites.