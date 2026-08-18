How to Get the Fortnite Kernel Hearts Fernet Skin Early

Epic Games surprised players by announcing that a Fortnite Kernel Hearts collab is coming in September. However, players can unlock the Fortnite Fernet skin right now, over a month before it arrives in the Item Shop, through a special method.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Kernel Hearts Fernet skin release date is Saturday, September 26, 2026. The cosmetic will cost 1,500 V-Bucks when it launches next month. However, players can actually get the new Fortnite Override cosmetic right now through a limited-time promotion.

Videos by VICE

If you pre-order Kernel Hearts through the Epic Games Store, the Fortnite Fernet skin will be unlocked in your game today. Kernel Hearts can also be pre-purchased for $19, which actually makes it cheaper than buying the cosmetic when it arrives in Fortnite this September.

For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-follow guide below explaining how to unlock the cosmetic early.

How to Get the Fortnite Fernet Skin Early

Screenshot: Epic Games

To get the Fortnite Fernet skin early, you must pre-order Kernel Hearts through the Epic Games Store while signed in to the account linked to your Fortnite profile. Follow these steps to unlock it:

Visit the Epic Games Store: Sign in with the same Epic Games account you use for your Fortnite profile. Pre-order Kernel Hearts: Purchase the game through its Epic Games Store page while logged in to your linked account. Launch Fortnite: Load up Fortnite to automatically receive the Fernet skin. Claim the outfit to add it to your Locker.

Fortnite Kernel Hearts Fernet Skin First Look

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kernel Hearts Fernet skin does not come with any additional cosmetic items. However, the outfit has two edit styles, including a cel-shaded variant. To give you a better look at Fernet in-game, we’ve uploaded some HD images below:

Fortnite Fernet Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

For those who don’t want to pre-order the game, the Fortnite Kernel Hearts collab will arrive in the Item Shop on September 26. However, as we mentioned above, it’s actually cheaper to unlock Fernet through the Epic Games Store pre-order promotion.

Not only do you get the cosmetic early on August 18, but you also get the full game for less than the skin’s listed Item Shop value.