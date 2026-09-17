Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Bundle Details Revealed – All Skins, Cosmetics and Pricing

Epic Games has revealed the full Fortnite Kingdom Hearts bundles arriving in the Item Shop on September 17. The crossover includes Sora, Kairi, Riku and Roxas skins, alongside Keyblade Pickaxes, Back Blings and LEGO Fortnite styles. Here are all the cosmetics and their estimated prices.

Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Bundles Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab is now live in the item shop and is being sold in five bundles. Players can either buy each character—Sora, Kairi, Roxas and Riku—separately, or all together in a single Kingdom Hearts bundle that includes all four characters and their cosmetic items.

Videos by VICE

Each Kingdom Hearts character comes with their own Back Bling, Pickaxe and LEGO Fortnite style. The crossover is specifically based on the characters’ Kingdom Hearts 2 designs, although Sora also has an additional edit style inspired by his original KH1 and KH3 appearances.

For your convenience, we have images of all four Kingdom Hearts character bundles below, giving you a first look at how the Square Enix heroes and their cosmetics look in-game:

Sora Fortnite Bundle

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Sora Fortnite bundle includes his Kingdom Hearts 2 Outfit, an alternate Kingdom Hearts 1 edit style, Back Bling, Kingdom Key Pickaxe and LEGO Fortnite style.

Kairi Fortnite Bundle

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kairi Fortnite bundle includes her Kingdom Hearts 2 Outfit, Back Bling, Destiny’s Embrace Keyblade Pickaxe and LEGO Fortnite style.

Roxas Fortnite Bundle

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Roxas Fortnite bundle includes his Kingdom Hearts 2 Outfit, Back Bling, dual Oathkeeper and Oblivion Keyblade Pickaxes and LEGO Fortnite style.

Riku Fortnite Bundle

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Riku Fortnite bundle includes his Kingdom Hearts 2 Outfit, Back Bling, Soul Eater Pickaxe and LEGO Fortnite style.

Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Bundle Pricing

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Kingdom Hearts bundle costs 4,500 V-Bucks. However, players can also buy each character in their own individual bundle for 1,600 V-Bucks each. Below is a complete list of all Fortnite Kingdom Hearts bundle items, along with their individual cosmetic prices:

Kingdom Hearts Bundle: 4,500 V-Bucks (Includes all 20 items)

Sora Outfit : 1,800 V-Bucks

: 1,800 V-Bucks Kairi Outfit : 1,600 V-Bucks

: 1,600 V-Bucks Riku Outfit : 1,600 V-Bucks

: 1,600 V-Bucks Roxas Outfit : 1,600 V-Bucks

: 1,600 V-Bucks Keyblade Pickaxe + Backbling: 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Soul Eater Pickaxe + Backbling: 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Arpeggio Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Oathkeeper & Oblivion Pickaxe + Back Bling: 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Destiny’s Embrace Pickaxe + Back Bling: 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Sea-Salt Ice Cream Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks

400 V-Bucks Lil’ Gummi Ship Emote: 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Keyblade Flourish Emote: 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Shadow Steppers Kicks : 1,000 V-Bucks

: 1,000 V-Bucks Dearly Beloved Jam Track: 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks The Other Promise Jam Track: 500 V-Bucks

Sora Bundle: 1,800 V-Bucks

Kingdom Hearts II Sora Outfit

Kingdom Hearts I Sora Edit Style

Kingdom Hearts III Sora Edit Style

Keyblade Pickaxe + Backbling: 800 V-Bucks

Kairi Bundle: 1,600 V-Bucks

Kingdom Hearts II Kairi Outfit

Destiny’s Embrace Pickaxe + Backbling: 800 V-Bucks

Roxas Bundle: 1,600 V-Bucks

Kingdom Hearts II Roxas Outfit

Oathkeeper and Oblivion Pickaxe + Back Bling: 800 V-Bucks

Riku Bundle: 1,600 V-Bucks

Kingdom Hearts II Riku Outfit

Soul Eater Pickaxe + Back Bling: 800 V-Bucks

Shadow Steppers Kicks: 1,000 V-Bucks

KINGDOM HEARTS Gummi Ship Vehicle: 2,000 V-Bucks

Heartless Vehicle Wheels: 400 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that the complete Kingdom Hearts bundle featuring Sora, Kairi, Roxas and Riku could cost around 4,500 V-Bucks. That said, the Gummi Ship Vehicle and Heartless wheels are not included in the bundle and are being sold seprately.

When Are the Kingdom Hearts Skins Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Sora, Kairi, Riku and Roxas Fortnite skins will arrive in the Item Shop on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET. That means as of the time of this article they should be in the shop right now.

The Kingdom Hearts skins will be available as soon as the new patch goes live on September 17. That means players will be able to purchase the new outfits early in the morning once the update has been released, instead of the usual afternoon item shop reset time.

Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Collab Details Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kingdom Hearts crossover extends beyond just cosmetic skins. Epic Games has confirmed that players will be able to wield the new Mythic Kingdom Key weapon during matches.

Sora’s iconic Keyblade can unleash a flurry of melee combos before calling down a shocking bolt on opponents. Players will also be able to find Sea Salt Ice Cream, a new consumable that restores both health and shields.

A heart-shaped moon will also appear above the Island, with two new Kingdom Hearts Overrides spawning beneath it:

Recovery Override (Squad and Match-Wide): Eliminating a player with any weapon causes them to drop healing orbs.

Eliminating a player with any weapon causes them to drop healing orbs. Level Up Override (Squad): Spawns a Mythic Kingdom Key at the current location of every squad member.

Epic Games is also holding two Kingdom Hearts Power Hours on Saturday, September 19. During these limited-time events, every player will begin the match with a Kingdom Key and Sea Salt Ice Cream.

With four new skins, multiple Keyblade cosmetics, a Mythic weapon and exclusive Power Hours, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest Fortnite gaming collaborations of Chapter 7 Season 4.