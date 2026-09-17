Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Bundle Details Revealed – All Skins, Cosmetics and Pricing

Epic Games has revealed the full Fortnite Kingdom Hearts bundles arriving in the Item Shop on September 17. The crossover includes Sora, Kairi, Riku and Roxas skins, alongside Keyblade Pickaxes, Back Blings and LEGO Fortnite styles. Here are all the cosmetics and their estimated prices.
Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Bundles Revealed
The Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab is now live in the item shop and is being sold in five bundles. Players can either buy each character—Sora, Kairi, Roxas and Riku—separately, or all together in a single Kingdom Hearts bundle that includes all four characters and their cosmetic items.
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Each Kingdom Hearts character comes with their own Back Bling, Pickaxe and LEGO Fortnite style. The crossover is specifically based on the characters’ Kingdom Hearts 2 designs, although Sora also has an additional edit style inspired by his original KH1 and KH3 appearances.
For your convenience, we have images of all four Kingdom Hearts character bundles below, giving you a first look at how the Square Enix heroes and their cosmetics look in-game:
Sora Fortnite Bundle
The Sora Fortnite bundle includes his Kingdom Hearts 2 Outfit, an alternate Kingdom Hearts 1 edit style, Back Bling, Kingdom Key Pickaxe and LEGO Fortnite style.
Kairi Fortnite Bundle
The Kairi Fortnite bundle includes her Kingdom Hearts 2 Outfit, Back Bling, Destiny’s Embrace Keyblade Pickaxe and LEGO Fortnite style.
Roxas Fortnite Bundle
The Roxas Fortnite bundle includes his Kingdom Hearts 2 Outfit, Back Bling, dual Oathkeeper and Oblivion Keyblade Pickaxes and LEGO Fortnite style.
Riku Fortnite Bundle
The Riku Fortnite bundle includes his Kingdom Hearts 2 Outfit, Back Bling, Soul Eater Pickaxe and LEGO Fortnite style.
Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Bundle Pricing
The Fortnite Kingdom Hearts bundle costs 4,500 V-Bucks. However, players can also buy each character in their own individual bundle for 1,600 V-Bucks each. Below is a complete list of all Fortnite Kingdom Hearts bundle items, along with their individual cosmetic prices:
Kingdom Hearts Bundle: 4,500 V-Bucks (Includes all 20 items)
- Sora Outfit: 1,800 V-Bucks
- Kairi Outfit: 1,600 V-Bucks
- Riku Outfit: 1,600 V-Bucks
- Roxas Outfit: 1,600 V-Bucks
- Keyblade Pickaxe + Backbling: 800 V-Bucks
- Soul Eater Pickaxe + Backbling: 800 V-Bucks
- Arpeggio Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks
- Oathkeeper & Oblivion Pickaxe + Back Bling: 800 V-Bucks
- Destiny’s Embrace Pickaxe + Back Bling: 800 V-Bucks
- Sea-Salt Ice Cream Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks
- Lil’ Gummi Ship Emote: 500 V-Bucks
- Keyblade Flourish Emote: 300 V-Bucks
- Shadow Steppers Kicks: 1,000 V-Bucks
- Dearly Beloved Jam Track: 500 V-Bucks
- The Other Promise Jam Track: 500 V-Bucks
Sora Bundle: 1,800 V-Bucks
- Kingdom Hearts II Sora Outfit
- Kingdom Hearts I Sora Edit Style
- Kingdom Hearts III Sora Edit Style
- Keyblade Pickaxe + Backbling: 800 V-Bucks
Kairi Bundle: 1,600 V-Bucks
- Kingdom Hearts II Kairi Outfit
- Destiny’s Embrace Pickaxe + Backbling: 800 V-Bucks
Roxas Bundle: 1,600 V-Bucks
- Kingdom Hearts II Roxas Outfit
- Oathkeeper and Oblivion Pickaxe + Back Bling: 800 V-Bucks
Riku Bundle: 1,600 V-Bucks
- Kingdom Hearts II Riku Outfit
- Soul Eater Pickaxe + Back Bling: 800 V-Bucks
Shadow Steppers Kicks: 1,000 V-Bucks
KINGDOM HEARTS Gummi Ship Vehicle: 2,000 V-Bucks
Heartless Vehicle Wheels: 400 V-Bucks
Epic Games has confirmed that the complete Kingdom Hearts bundle featuring Sora, Kairi, Roxas and Riku could cost around 4,500 V-Bucks. That said, the Gummi Ship Vehicle and Heartless wheels are not included in the bundle and are being sold seprately.
When Are the Kingdom Hearts Skins Coming to Fortnite?
The Sora, Kairi, Riku and Roxas Fortnite skins will arrive in the Item Shop on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET. That means as of the time of this article they should be in the shop right now.
The Kingdom Hearts skins will be available as soon as the new patch goes live on September 17. That means players will be able to purchase the new outfits early in the morning once the update has been released, instead of the usual afternoon item shop reset time.
Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Collab Details Revealed
The Kingdom Hearts crossover extends beyond just cosmetic skins. Epic Games has confirmed that players will be able to wield the new Mythic Kingdom Key weapon during matches.
Sora’s iconic Keyblade can unleash a flurry of melee combos before calling down a shocking bolt on opponents. Players will also be able to find Sea Salt Ice Cream, a new consumable that restores both health and shields.
A heart-shaped moon will also appear above the Island, with two new Kingdom Hearts Overrides spawning beneath it:
- Recovery Override (Squad and Match-Wide): Eliminating a player with any weapon causes them to drop healing orbs.
- Level Up Override (Squad): Spawns a Mythic Kingdom Key at the current location of every squad member.
Epic Games is also holding two Kingdom Hearts Power Hours on Saturday, September 19. During these limited-time events, every player will begin the match with a Kingdom Key and Sea Salt Ice Cream.
With four new skins, multiple Keyblade cosmetics, a Mythic weapon and exclusive Power Hours, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest Fortnite gaming collaborations of Chapter 7 Season 4.