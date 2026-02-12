Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Collab Leaked – Could Be Coming Soon

A Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab is reportedly on the way, according to a new leak. A popular dataminer claims the Disney crossover has been in the works and could be launching sooner than many expect.

Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Leak Surfaces

Screenshot: Square Enix

If you did a double take at that headline, you are not alone! However, according to a new leak from popular dataminer AdiraFNInfo, a Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab is currently being developed by Epic Games. Even more interesting though is that the insider also claims that the surprise collab could be released in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2.

Videos by VICE

The dataminer posted the leak in a February 11 post on X. “Kingdom Hearts x Fortnite collab is in development and will come in the next few months!” Obviously, the most important thing in this tweet is the wording of “next months.” With Fortnite CH7S2 being delayed, that would mean the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab is likely to drop then.

Screenshot: X @AdiraFNInfo

Interestingly, a Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab was originally rumored way back in 2025. Although it’s unclear if it’s related to this latest leak, as we don’t know when development for this supposed crossover actually began. Assuming it’s real, of course. However, multiple dataminers seem pretty confident that the recent Kingdom Hearts leak is legitimate, and we’ll be getting cosmetic items from the Square Enix game.

When is Kingdom Hearts coming to fortnite?

Screenshot: Square Enix, Epic Games

We currently don’t have a release date for the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab. However, AdiraFNInfo said “in the next few months.” With Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 being delayed until March 19, 2026, that means it has a good chance of being a part of that season.

But again, the insider also said “few months,” which could technically mean April or May as well. Basically, while it’s exciting to know a Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab is in the works, we might have to hang tight a little longer before we get any information.

Will Sora Get a Fortnite Skin?

Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Skin

Unfortunately, AdiraFNInfo didn’t provide any additional info on the collab beyond its existence. It’s assumed that the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts crossover would at least include a Sora skin. I mean, surely they can’t skip the iconic protagonist, right?

But then again, not every Fortnite collab includes a series’ main characters. This crossover could technically not even have skins. It could just be a Sidekick or Backbling. I mean, I wouldn’t complain at all about getting a Keyblade Pickaxe. That alone would make it worth it!

Is the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Leak Credible?

Screenshot: Square Enix, Epic Games

As I’ve said in previous articles I’ve written, most Fortnite leaks are credible. Especially when it comes from one of the popular dataminers such as ShiinaBR, HypeX, or AdiraFNInfo. However, it should be pointed out that sometimes leaks are wrong.

The most recent example of this was the Chainsaw Man Fortnite collab. It was originally rumored to have skins and was supposed to release in December 2025. Turns out, it was just a standalone Jam Track, and the real crossover (if it even happens) is far from release.

Screenshot: Square Enix

The recent KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2 crossover also had leaks claiming it would have a Golden Emote and Derpy Sidekick. However, they have now reportedly been scrapped. All this to say, I think a Kingdom Hearts collab is likely to happen. However, it’s always good to take every rumor with a grain of salt and keep your expectations in check until Epic Games themselves announce something.