Fortnite Sprites Just Got Harder to Collect With New Update

A surprise update from Epic Games has made collecting Fortnite Sprites substantially more difficult. Players can reportedly no longer trade a mastered Klombo Sprite, as its extraction mechanic has suddenly been changed without warning. However, is it just a bug?

Screenshot: Epic Games

It appears that Epic Games has silently pushed out an update that makes collecting Fortnite Sprites much more difficult. Specifically, players are reporting that you can no longer trade a level 5 Klombo Sprite. Instead, Klombo now automatically extracts as soon as it reaches max level before resetting to level 1.

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This is a big deal, as many players have already been frustrated by how difficult the Klombo Sprite is to master in Fortnite. Unlike other Sprites, Klombo can only gain XP after you use healing items. That might not sound too bad, but the XP rates are so low that you essentially have to master Klombo across multiple matches. If you die at any point, it resets to level 1.

Screenshot: X@OniGives

As a result, many players solely join matches just to jump off cliffs and reduce their HP so they can repeatedly heal to level up the sprite. It’s as tedious as it sounds. The only workaround was to have someone with enough patience reach level 5 before trading the mastered Klombo Sprite to a friend or the rest of the Fortnite community. However, this latest update appears to have completely removed that option.

Fortnite Klombo Sprite Change Explained

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether this change is a glitch or intentional, as Epic Games has not released a statement or patch notes. However, many players, including myself, have confirmed that the Klombo Sprite can no longer be traded at level 5. Instead, the rare sprite now automatically extracts once it reaches max level before resetting.

It’s similar to how the Dream Sprite worked in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 or how the Adventure Sprite works in the current Override season. Basically, if you want to unlock the Klombo Sprite as a Back Bling option, you will now have to spend hours leveling it up yourself.

The biggest issue with Klombo’s mastery mechanic is that you lose all your progress if another player eliminates you while you’re trying to level it up. Unless you are really good at public matches, mastering the Klombo Sprite can take up to two hours of repeatedly damaging and healing yourself.

Fortnite Players Frustrated With Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

Unsurprisingly, many players are not happy with the change. One user on X argued: “A Sprite that no one wants to use again after pulling the lvl 5 should stay at 5 given how hard it is to level up.” Another player agreed and exclaimed “This is why the sprite mechanic will die out faster. Nobody likes how tedious Epic Games is making it to master sprites. There’s too many gimmick mechanics.”

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is also getting a new Bounty Hunter Sprite variant next week, which can reportedly only be leveled up by eliminating enemies. Interestingly, Epic Games previously nerfed the Crown Sprite after its similarly unpopular leveling mechanic received backlash.

If enough players complain, Epic could potentially revert the Klombo Sprite to how it worked before. However, until the developer comments on the change, it remains unclear whether this is an intentional nerf or simply a bug.