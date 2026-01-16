Fortnite: Last Day to Buy Fionna, Cake, Ice King, and Lemongrab

Adventure Time Wave 2 arrived in the Fortnite Item Shop earlier this week, but players only have a few days left to pick up the four new characters before they disappear from the store.

When Does ADventure Time Wave 2 leave the Item Shop?

Screenshot: Epic Games

After weeks of leaks, rumors, and teasers, Adventure Time Wave 2 finally hit the Fortnite Item Shop earlier this week and offered players a chance to pick up Fionna the Human, Cake the Cat, Ice King, and The Earl of Lemongrab skins and items.

The second Adventure Time x Fortnite wave includes two bundles. Players who want to pick up either bundle, or any of the individual characters, should act quickly because both Adventure Time Wave 2 bundles leave the Fortnite Item Shop on January 22, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Players who do not have the V-bucks to spare can likely expect to see these characters back in the shop at some point in the future. Licensed collabs usually do return to the Item Shop eventually, but there is no predicting exactly when that will be or how long players might have to wait for their return.

ADventure Time Fionna and Cake Bundle item and price Details

The Fionna and Cake bundle will cost players 2,800 V-bucks, which makes it the cheaper of the two collections. Here is a breakdown of everything included in the bundle and each item’s standalone price:

Fionna the Human (LEGO style and bonus back bling included): 1,500 V-bucks

Prismo back bling: 300 V-bucks

Cake the Cat (LEGO style, back bling, and pickaxe included): 1,600 V-bucks

Sledge Cake pickaxe: Included with the Cake the Cat skin

Hammered Dulcimer back bling: 300 V-bucks

Fionna’s Crystal Sword pickaxe: 800 V-bucks

Cake’s Narrative Flapjacks emote: 300 V-bucks

ADventure Time Ice King and LemonGrab Bundle item and price Details

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Ice King and Lemongrab bundle is a bit more expensive and comes in at 3,200 V-bucks. This bundle includes:

Ice King (LEGO style included): 1,500 V-bucks

Ice King’s Frozen Blade pickaxe: 800 V-bucks

The Earl of Lemongrab (LEGO style and pickaxe included): 1,500 V-bucks

Lemongrab’s Sound Sword pickaxe: Included with the Lemongrab skin

Gunter back bling: 600 V-bucks

Little Lemonsweets back bling: 400 V-bucks

Make a Snow Friend emote: 300 V-bucks

Unacceptable emote: 300 V-bucks

Ice King’s Kit drum set: 800 V-bucks

Adventure Time Wave 2 is the latest Cartoon Network crossover to join the game, but according to recent leaks it won’t be the last. Rumors suggest that a Regular Show collab should be coming sometime this year, as well.

Fortnite is available now on PC, consoles, and select mobile devices.