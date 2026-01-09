Fortnite Leak Reveals New Lineup of Classic Cartoon Network Characters

A new round of Fortnite leaks suggest that Cartoon Network is about to return to the game with the release of a second Adventure Time collab and a brand new Regular Show crossover.

Regular Show x Fortnite Skins

Screenshot: Cartoon Network

The Regular Show leak comes from frequent Fortnite source SamLeakss and claims that Regular Show x Fortnite is likely arriving soon. Although other Cartoon Network shows have made their way to Fortnite, this would be the first official Regular Show collab.

The leak doesn’t include any details about which characters might be included, but it seems like a safe bet that Mordecai and Rigby would be at the top of the list. That said, Rigby’s height could present a problem. It’s very possible that Rigby will either appear as back bling, a sidekick, or maybe in some type of mech-style suit like Bart and Lisa did.

Other popular characters that seem like a good fit would include Muscle Man, Pops, or a handful of other characters from the show’s central cast.

Adventure Time x Fortnite Wave 2 character skins

Screenshot: Cartoon Network

Adventure Time has already made its debut in Fortnite, but the latest leaks suggest that even more of the show’s cast will be arriving in the Battle Royale in the near future.

The new leak from reliable Fortnite leaker Hypex suggests that fan-favorite character Lemongrab is coming to Fortnite. Additionally, the related Reddit post suggests that the rest of this Adventure Time Wave 2 collab will include Fionna and Cake. Many fans are likely still holding out hope for Ice King and Flame Princess, as well, but this rumor doesn’t include any mention of those characters.

The first Adventure Time collab released Finn the Human, Jake the Dog, Marceline, and Princess Bubblegum as skins in April 2025. Fionna, Cake, and Lemongrab seem like a logical next batch of characters to include. If the rumor proves to be true, it will be interesting to see if a fourth character is included, as well.

Although Lemongrab is a very skinny character, it seems likely that the model would use a standard hit box. If an emote is included, the character’s iconic “UNACCEPTABLE!” seems like a natural choice.

Both the Adventure Time and Regular Show collabs are likely to be Item Shop exclusive and, at this time, there’s no reason for gamers to suspect that the crossovers will impact the season map, bosses, or item pool in any way. The leaks do not mention whether LEGO styles will be available for these crossovers, but they were included with the first Adventure Time collab, so hopefully that would be the case again.

Today marks the release of the South Park x Fortnite crossover, so that will likely be dominating the Item Shop once it goes live. Players should keep an eye out for the rumored Cartoon Network collabs sometime in the near future.

Fortnite is available now on consoles, PC, and select mobile devices. At this time, there is no official confirmation or release date for either of the leaked Cartoon Network collabs.