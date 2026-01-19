Fortnite Leaks Reveal Major Chapter 7 Season 1 Collaborations

A handful of Fortnite leaks have revealed many upcoming skins coming to the battle royale this season. From Looney Tunes to The Office, here are all of the Fortnite Chapter 7 leaked collaborations we know about so far.

Fortnite Leaks Reveal Upcoming Chapter 7 Skins

Screenshot: Epic Games

If you’ve been following Fortnite for a long time, you know it’s pretty common for dataminers and insiders to leak collaborations in advance. However, sometimes we get a wave of leaks all at once that reveal an entire season’s worth of collaborations. Recently, we experienced this with Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1, where many crossovers made their way online early.

Videos by VICE

For example, dataminers have revealed that Fortnite will reportedly launch collaborations with Regular Show, Looney Tunes, and The Office. We are even getting a Solo Leveling Fortnite crossover this chapter, allegedly. For your convenience, we are going to break down all of the Fortnite leaks in a single list, including the skins that will be included in the rumored collaborations.

Screenshot: Epic Games, Marvel, Netflix

All Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Collaborations Leaked So Far

Chainsaw Man: (Rumored Reze Emote)

(Rumored Reze Emote) Ed, Edd, n Eddy

Ember & Blade

HUNTR/X Emotes (Golden, How It’s Done)

(Golden, How It’s Done) IShowSpeed (Wave 2)

(Wave 2) Krypto (Superman Sidekick)

(Superman Sidekick) Looney Tunes: (Lola, Bunny, Daffy)

(Lola, Bunny, Daffy) Marvel Rivals: (Luna, Magik)

(Luna, Magik) NINJAGO: (Lloyd, Nya, Wu)

(Lloyd, Nya, Wu) Regular Show: (Mordecai, Skips, Rigby)

(Mordecai, Skips, Rigby) Fallout: (Rumored)

(Rumored) The Office: (Rumored)

(Rumored) Minecraft: (Rumored)

(Rumored) Solo Leveling

Where Is Chainsaw Man x Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games, Crunchyroll

As we reported earlier this week, it appears that the Chainsaw Man Fortnite leak was a bit of a miscommunication between insiders. Currently, the collaboration is only the “Iris Out” Jam Track. Apparently, Chainsaw Man skins are not even confirmed to be happening yet and the crossover is reportedly “very early” in development.

Basically, we won’t be seeing them for a long time. However, there was a recent rumor that we could get a Chainsaw Man Reze Fortnite emote. Speculation sparked online when a dancer claimed that they had done choreography for the Jam Track and performed motion tracking.

Screenshot: X @SamLeakss

Although this has not been confirmed, we might get an Iris Out emote eventually. But in terms of skins, it looks like the anime is likely to miss Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1.

Are Fortnite Chapter 7 Leaks Credible?

Screenshot: X @HypeX

While most Fortnite leaks are credible, you should always take them with a major grain of salt. Until Epic Games officially announces them on their blog, it’s pure speculation. It’s true that dataminers such as ShiinaBR, HypeX, and Loolo_WRLD often leak crossovers early and accurately. So overall, most leaks are in fact true.

But that isn’t always the case. Recently, we had leakers claiming that the Fortnite Winterfest free skins would include Winter Hatsune Miku and Harry Potter. This didn’t end up being true. The Chainsaw Man Fortnite leak is also a recent example of how a leak can be wrong, as the collaboration ended up being just a Jam Track and not skins.

Screenshot: Epic Games, Cartoon Network

So while most of the leaked Fortnite Chapter 7 collaborations are likely true, it’s still best to exercise some caution. Or, to put it more simply, always keep your expectations in check. Plans can often change in game development, and there are many reasons a leaked crossover might get delayed or cancelled. Still, it’s interesting that we have a pretty good idea of what skins will be coming to Fortnite in the next month or so.