‘Fortnite’ Lobbies Can Now Have Up to 92% Bots – Players Are Furious Over Supposed OG Season 3 Update

An Epic Games leaker has claimed that Fortnite OG lobbies can now consist mostly of bots. According to the insider, the classic mode has reduced the minimum number of real players to just eight. So, if it feels like you’re in a room full of NPCs, you probably are!

‘Fortnite’ May Have A Bot Problem

Screenshot: Twitter: @AllyJax_

The new update was first discovered by prominent Fortnite leaker AllyJax, who revealed the lobby change in a May 23 Twitter post. The insider explained that Epic Games reportedly reduced the minimum real player count from 25 to just 8. If true, that’s actually insane, as 25 was already pretty low.

“The minimum real player count has been reduced from 25 to as low as 8 in Fortnite OG. There is a probable chance you can have matches with 92 bots. These are not lobbies where people have left, this is on bus, game says there’s 100 players, which means no one has left, but there’s actually as little as 8. I’m done doing player count tests until this mode is in a better state, this is a waste of my time.”

Epic Games has yet to confirm these changes. So, it’s hard to say how frequently this low-player lobby issue happens. However, there are multiple accounts of players having the same experience in Fortnite OG, so it appears to be fairly common. Regardless, this is an issue players have been complaining about over the last year with the classic mode. So, if the real player count was actually reduced further, then that isn’t good.

the ‘OG’ Is in A Sorry State

Screenshot: Epic Games

This actually isn’t the first time Epic Games has messed with the real player numbers in Fortnite OG. Back in April, the developer actually increased the minimum player count from 25 to 40. So, there could be hope that the studio makes adjustments. Although if they really are dropping it down to 8 players, I can’t imagine the mode is in a good state.

Players reacted to the news with outrage. “If they don’t want to continue Fortnite OG mode then they should say it and wrap it up,” a user wrote. Another exclaimed, “Amazing, we went from 0 bots to 92. Epic genuinely sucks and is treating this mode so dirty for no reason.” One comment vented, “Just let people have all bot lobbies or no bot lobbies. It’s really that simple and everyone’s happy.”

Screenshot: Twitter

Part of what goes into the minimum player count is the total number of people actually playing the mode. Obviously, if there aren’t enough active users, it would take hours to find a game without bots. It makes me wonder if not enough people are playing Fortnite OG, if they have to drop the minimum real player number down to just eight. Of course, this also becomes a self-inflicted vicious cycle. Players are less likely to jump into a mode if they find themselves in too many lobbies with bots. It’s hard to say what is going on.