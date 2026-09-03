The new Loot Hacker Crown Sprite is now live in Fortnite and can be added to your collection following the massive September 3 update. Here is how to unlock the new Loot Hacker Sprite variant early in the v42.10 patch.

How to Get the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite in Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

To get the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite in Fortnite, you need to master the Gold Crown Sprite by winning a match with it equipped. However, mastering it with the Adventure Sprite or through trading will not count.

Videos by VICE

Because of this, unlocking the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite can be a bit confusing. Essentially, Epic Games requires players to unlock and master every Crown Sprite variant in order. To clear up any confusion, here are the exact steps you need to follow:

How to Unlock the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Step 1: Win any Battle Royale match to automatically unlock the base Crown Sprite.

Win any Battle Royale match to automatically unlock the base Crown Sprite. Step 2: Equip the Crown Sprite and win one match with it on your back to unlock the Cheat Master Crown Sprite.

Equip the Crown Sprite and win one match with it on your back to unlock the Cheat Master Crown Sprite. Step 3: Equip the Cheat Master Crown Sprite and win another match with it on your back to unlock the Gold Crown Sprite.

Equip the Cheat Master Crown Sprite and win another match with it on your back to unlock the Gold Crown Sprite. Step 4: Equip the Gold Crown Sprite and win one more match with it on your back to automatically unlock the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite.

In short, you must unlock the Crown Sprites in this order: Base > Cheat Master > Gold > Loot Hacker. I know, it’s a lot of work! But it will allow you to collect one of the first early.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Previously, you had to win multiple matches with the Crown Sprite to master it. As you can imagine, this was pretty awful, as you essentially had to win two or three matches back-to-back with the Chapter 7 Season 4 Sprite equipped without losing once.

However, after receiving numerous player complaints, Epic Games nerfed the Fortnite Crown Sprite requirements. You now only need to win a single match with each Crown Sprite equipped. Getting one Victory Royale will automatically level up your Sprite from Level 1 to Level 5 Master.

Finally, getting your Gold Crown Sprite to Level 5 will automatically reward you with the Loot Hacker Crown Sprite. While the requirements have been nerfed, it’s still a lot of work. If you haven’t unlocked any of the previous variants, you will need to earn four total Victory Royales: one to obtain the base Crown Sprite and three more to master each required variant.