Fortnite Mastery Monday November 2: Start Time and Sprite Bonuses

Fortnite Mastery Monday returns today, November 2, giving players double Sprite XP and Sprite Dust in the new Treasure Hunters mini-season. With more Sprite Chests and Wanted Posters appearing across the island, it’s the perfect time to start leveling your new collection. Here is when today’s event starts, how long it lasts, and all the bonuses available.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Mastery Monday starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET today, Monday, November 2, 2026. The weekly event runs for 24 hours, with bonuses expected to end at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 3.

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That gives you a full day to take advantage of the increased Sprite XP and Dust in Fortnite Treasure Hunters. If you’ve already started collecting the new pirate-themed Sprites, today’s bonuses should make leveling them a lot easier.

The US start times remain the same as last week. However, because US daylight saving time ended on November 1, the event now begins an hour later in the other regions listed below.

Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End Times for November 2

Region Start date Start time End date End time PT (West Coast US, PST) November 2 6:00 AM November 3 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US, EST) November 2 9:00 AM November 3 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) November 2 11:00 AM November 3 11:00 AM UK (GMT) November 2 2:00 PM November 3 2:00 PM Central Europe (CET) November 2 3:00 PM November 3 3:00 PM Japan (JST) November 2 11:00 PM November 3 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) November 2 11:00 PM November 3 11:00 PM Australia (Brisbane, AEST) November 3 12:00 AM November 4 12:00 AM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) November 3 1:00 AM November 4 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) November 3 3:00 AM November 4 3:00 AM

What Are the Fortnite Mastery Monday Bonuses?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Today’s Fortnite Mastery Monday event gives players 2x Sprite XP and 2x Sprite Dust all day long. Epic Games has also confirmed that Sprite Chests and Wanted Posters appear in greater numbers across the island during the event.

“Mastery Monday is back — every Monday from 9 AM ET, earn 2x Sprite XP and 2x Sprite Dust all day long,” Epic explained. “There’s more on the table this Season — Sprite Chests and Wanted Posters appear across the Island in bigger numbers.”

That means you’ll have more opportunities to hunt down Sprites while earning increased rewards. If you’re planning to spend some time building your Treasure Hunters collection, today is a pretty good day to jump in.

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Perks for November 2

Here are the bonuses available during today’s event:

Double Sprite XP

Double Sprite Dust

More Sprite Chests across the island

More Wanted Posters across the island

Start Mastering Your Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites

Screenshot: Epic Games

With Fortnite Treasure Hunters only just getting started, today marks its first Mastery Monday of the mini-season. You can now use the weekly bonuses to get a head start on the new season’s Sprites. If you’re unsure which ones to look for, check out our full Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites list.

Of course, you don’t need to finish your entire collection in one sitting. However, with double Sprite XP, double Dust, and more opportunities to find Sprites, today’s event should make your next treasure hunt a little more rewarding.