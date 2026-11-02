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Fortnite Mastery Monday November 2: Start Time and Sprite Bonuses

Fortnite Mastery Monday starts November 2 at 6 AM PT. Here are today’s worldwide start times, double Sprite XP bonuses, and expected end time.

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Fortnite Mastery Monday returns today, November 2, giving players double Sprite XP and Sprite Dust in the new Treasure Hunters mini-season. With more Sprite Chests and Wanted Posters appearing across the island, it’s the perfect time to start leveling your new collection. Here is when today’s event starts, how long it lasts, and all the bonuses available.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite Today?

Fortnite Mastery Monday November 2 2026
Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Mastery Monday starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET today, Monday, November 2, 2026. The weekly event runs for 24 hours, with bonuses expected to end at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 3.

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That gives you a full day to take advantage of the increased Sprite XP and Dust in Fortnite Treasure Hunters. If you’ve already started collecting the new pirate-themed Sprites, today’s bonuses should make leveling them a lot easier.

The US start times remain the same as last week. However, because US daylight saving time ended on November 1, the event now begins an hour later in the other regions listed below.

Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End Times for November 2

RegionStart dateStart timeEnd dateEnd time
PT (West Coast US, PST)November 26:00 AMNovember 36:00 AM
ET (East Coast US, EST)November 29:00 AMNovember 39:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)November 211:00 AMNovember 311:00 AM
UK (GMT)November 22:00 PMNovember 32:00 PM
Central Europe (CET)November 23:00 PMNovember 33:00 PM
Japan (JST)November 211:00 PMNovember 311:00 PM
South Korea (KST)November 211:00 PMNovember 311:00 PM
Australia (Brisbane, AEST)November 312:00 AMNovember 412:00 AM
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT)November 31:00 AMNovember 41:00 AM
New Zealand (NZDT)November 33:00 AMNovember 43:00 AM

What Are the Fortnite Mastery Monday Bonuses?

How to Find Sprites Fortnite Treasure Hunters
Screenshot: Epic Games

Today’s Fortnite Mastery Monday event gives players 2x Sprite XP and 2x Sprite Dust all day long. Epic Games has also confirmed that Sprite Chests and Wanted Posters appear in greater numbers across the island during the event.

“Mastery Monday is back — every Monday from 9 AM ET, earn 2x Sprite XP and 2x Sprite Dust all day long,” Epic explained. “There’s more on the table this Season — Sprite Chests and Wanted Posters appear across the Island in bigger numbers.”

That means you’ll have more opportunities to hunt down Sprites while earning increased rewards. If you’re planning to spend some time building your Treasure Hunters collection, today is a pretty good day to jump in.

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Perks for November 2

Here are the bonuses available during today’s event:

  • Double Sprite XP
  • Double Sprite Dust
  • More Sprite Chests across the island
  • More Wanted Posters across the island

Start Mastering Your Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites

All Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites
Screenshot: Epic Games

With Fortnite Treasure Hunters only just getting started, today marks its first Mastery Monday of the mini-season. You can now use the weekly bonuses to get a head start on the new season’s Sprites. If you’re unsure which ones to look for, check out our full Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprites list.

Of course, you don’t need to finish your entire collection in one sitting. However, with double Sprite XP, double Dust, and more opportunities to find Sprites, today’s event should make your next treasure hunt a little more rewarding.

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