What Is Mastery Monday in Fortnite? Are Pirate Token Odds Boosted?

Mastery Monday is live in Fortnite Treasure Hunters, and it’s a good time to catch up on your Sprite collection. The weekly event boosts Sprite XP and Sprite Dust, and you’ll find more Sprite Chests and Wanted Posters on Crossbones Isle. If you’re jumping in to hunt for the Pirate Token, though, the drop rate is still 1 in 137,500 per chest. Here’s when Mastery Monday starts in your region and what’s boosted today.

What Is Mastery Monday in Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mastery Monday is a weekly Fortnite event that gives you 24 hours to find and level up Sprites faster with double XP. During the Treasure Hunters mini-season, more Sprite Chests and Wanted Posters appear around Crossbones Isle during Mastery Monday’s.

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You also earn double Sprite Dust from extractions which allows to buy gizmos. If you’re working through the Sprite Mastery Track, you can find it under the Treasure tab in the lobby. There are also two bonus quests today that each reward a Portable Extractor.

What Time Does Fortnite Mastery Monday Start Today?

Today’s Fortnite Mastery Monday started at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on Monday, November 9, 2026, and runs until 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on Tuesday, November 10. Epic says the event starts at the same time every Monday during Treasure Hunters, which puts the remaining November dates on November 16, 23, and 30.

Here are the November 9 Mastery Monday start and end times for major regions. All times are local.

Region Starts Ends Los Angeles (PT) Nov. 9 at 6 AM Nov. 10 at 6 AM Denver (MT) Nov. 9 at 7 AM Nov. 10 at 7 AM Chicago / Mexico City (UTC−6) Nov. 9 at 8 AM Nov. 10 at 8 AM New York (ET) Nov. 9 at 9 AM Nov. 10 at 9 AM São Paulo (BRT) Nov. 9 at 11 AM Nov. 10 at 11 AM London (GMT) Nov. 9 at 2 PM Nov. 10 at 2 PM Paris / Berlin (CET) Nov. 9 at 3 PM Nov. 10 at 3 PM Dubai (GST) Nov. 9 at 6 PM Nov. 10 at 6 PM New Delhi (IST) Nov. 9 at 7:30 PM Nov. 10 at 7:30 PM Singapore (SGT) Nov. 9 at 10 PM Nov. 10 at 10 PM Tokyo / Seoul (JST / KST) Nov. 9 at 11 PM Nov. 10 at 11 PM Perth (AWST) Nov. 9 at 10 PM Nov. 10 at 10 PM Brisbane (AEST) Nov. 10 at 12 AM Nov. 11 at 12 AM Sydney (AEDT) Nov. 10 at 1 AM Nov. 11 at 1 AM Auckland (NZDT) Nov. 10 at 3 AM Nov. 11 at 3 AM

Is the Fortnite Pirate Token Boosted During Mastery Monday?

Screenshot: Epic Games

No, the Fortnite Pirate Token drop rate is not boosted during Master Monday and has a 1 in 137,500 chance of appearing per chest. Epic Games says the per-chest odds only go up during Treasure Hours.

You can still find the Pirate Token during Mastery Monday, including from Sprite Chests, although it’s drop will be extremely rare. That said, since Sprite Chests are boosted during the event, you could get a few extra chances if you open more than you normally would. Each chest still has the usual drop rate.

Everything Boosted in Fortnite Mastery Monday Today

Screenshot: Epic Games

More Sprite Chests and Wanted Posters. Both are more common around Crossbones Isle during the event.

Both are more common around Crossbones Isle during the event. More Sprite XP. Most of the tracked XP rewards are doubled, including assists, downs, opening containers, and extractions. Eliminations give 400 Sprite XP instead of 300 .

Most of the tracked XP rewards are doubled, including assists, downs, opening containers, and extractions. Eliminations give . Double Sprite Dust. Regular extractions and wins pay out at 2×, and Gummy extractions go from 1.1× to 2.2×.

Regular extractions and wins pay out at 2×, and Gummy extractions go from 1.1× to 2.2×. Two bonus Portable Extractors. You get one for completing the daily quest to extract 15 Sprites and another for completing the quest to extract 20 Sprites.

Fortnite Mastery Monday Sprite XP Bonuses

Action Normal Sprite XP Mastery Monday Sprite XP Eliminating an opponent 300 400 Assisting an elimination 75 150 Extracting a Sprite 100 200 Opening a container 75 150 Downing an opponent 100 200 Extracting a duplicate Sprite 200 400

If you missed the November 8 Captain’s Day update, today is also a good time to look for the new Cursed Sprites. With more Sprite Chests and Wanted Posters around the island, you’ll have more places to look for the ones you’re missing.

Once you find a Cursed Sprite, it can help you track down other rare variants. Just watch out for water, since it damages you while you have one equipped.