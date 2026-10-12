Fortnite Mastery Monday (October 12): Start Times and Sprite Bonuses

Fortnite Mastery Monday is back today, October 12, giving players another chance to level up their Sprite collection faster. With the new Trick or Treat Sprites now available, this is the perfect time to master the Halloween variants you’ve been collecting. Here is when today’s event starts, how long it lasts, and all the bonuses you can take advantage of.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Mastery Monday starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET today, Monday, October 12. The weekly Fortnite event lasts for 24 hours, with the bonuses ending at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, October 13.

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That gives you 24 hours to bring your new Halloween Sprites into matches and work toward their Mastery rewards. If you’ve already picked up a few Trick or Treat variants since their release, today’s increased Sprite XP should make leveling your collection a lot easier.

The event begins Monday afternoon in the UK and Europe, and Monday night in Japan and South Korea. Players in Sydney, Melbourne, and New Zealand will get the bonuses early Tuesday morning due to the time difference.

Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End Times for October 12

Region Start date Start time End date End time PT (West Coast US) October 12 6:00 AM October 13 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) October 12 9:00 AM October 13 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) October 12 10:00 AM October 13 10:00 AM UK (BST) October 12 2:00 PM October 13 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) October 12 3:00 PM October 13 3:00 PM Japan (JST) October 12 10:00 PM October 13 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) October 12 10:00 PM October 13 10:00 PM Australia (Brisbane, AEST) October 12 11:00 PM October 13 11:00 PM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) October 13 12:00 AM October 14 12:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) October 13 2:00 AM October 14 2:00 AM

What Are the Fortnite Mastery Monday Bonuses?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Today’s Mastery Monday event gives players double Sprite XP and double Sprite Dust from extractions. Legendary and Mythic Sprites also appear more frequently, while Daily Quests offer extra Portable Extractors to help you add more Sprites to your collection.

Whether you’re trying to finish leveling a favorite Sprite or have several new variants waiting to be mastered, the weekly bonuses make it a good time to catch up. The extra Sprite Dust from extractions is also a nice bonus while you’re hunting down the Halloween additions.

For players working toward Sprite Mastery rewards, the increased XP can help you unlock the retro CRTV Back Bling that lets you show off your mastered collection.

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Perks for October 12

Here are the bonuses available during today’s event:

Double Sprite XP

Double Sprite Dust from extractions

Increased Legendary and Mythic Sprite appearances

Extra Portable Extractors from Daily Quests

Master Your New Trick or Treat Sprites During Mastery Monday

Screenshot: Epic Games

The new Trick or Treat Sprites arrived in Fortnite Thursday, October 8, giving players another set of Halloween variants to chase down during Fortnitemares 2026. If you’ve spent the last few days collecting them, today is the perfect time to start mastering your latest additions.

This is the first Mastery Monday since the Trick or Treat Sprites were released. That means you can now take advantage of double Sprite XP to level your new Halloween collection faster. If you have several sitting unfinished, it’s a good excuse to swap them into your matches and make some progress.

With Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 only weeks away from ending, these weekly events are also a good opportunity to tackle any Sprite Mastery rewards you still want to unlock. Even if you’re still searching for a particular Trick or Treat Sprite, the extra Sprite Dust and Portable Extractors make today worth jumping into.