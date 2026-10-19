Fortnite Mastery Monday (October 19): Start Times and Sprite Bonuses

Fortnite Mastery Monday returns today, October 19, giving players another chance to level up their Sprite collection faster. With One Wish Willow, Honey Sprite, and the Quack Sprites recently released, this is the perfect time to master your latest additions. Here is when today’s event starts, how long it lasts, and all the bonuses available.

What Time Does Mastery Monday Start in Fortnite Today?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Mastery Monday starts at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET today, Monday, October 19. The weekly event lasts for 24 hours, with the bonuses ending at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, October 20.

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That gives you a full day to bring your new Sprites into matches and work toward their Mastery rewards. If you’ve already collected One Wish Willow, Honey, or their , today’s increased Sprite XP should make leveling them a lot easier.

The event begins Monday afternoon in the UK and Europe, and Monday night in Japan and South Korea. Players in Sydney, Melbourne, and New Zealand will get the bonuses early Tuesday morning due to the time difference.

Fortnite Mastery Monday Start and End Times for October 19

Region Start date Start time End date End time PT (West Coast US) October 19 6:00 AM October 20 6:00 AM ET (East Coast US) October 19 9:00 AM October 20 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) October 19 10:00 AM October 20 10:00 AM UK (BST) October 19 2:00 PM October 20 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) October 19 3:00 PM October 20 3:00 PM Japan (JST) October 19 10:00 PM October 20 10:00 PM South Korea (KST) October 19 10:00 PM October 20 10:00 PM Australia (Brisbane, AEST) October 19 11:00 PM October 20 11:00 PM Australia (Sydney/Melbourne, AEDT) October 20 12:00 AM October 21 12:00 AM New Zealand (NZDT) October 20 2:00 AM October 21 2:00 AM

What Are the Fortnite Mastery Monday Bonuses?

Screenshot: Epic Games

Today’s Mastery Monday event gives players double Sprite XP and double Sprite Dust from extractions. Cheat codes also appear more frequently across the map, while Daily Quests offer extra Portable Extractors to help you add more Sprites to your collection.

Whether you’re trying to finish leveling a favorite Sprite or have several new variants waiting to be mastered, the weekly bonuses make it a good time to catch up. The extra Sprite Dust from extractions is also a nice bonus while you’re hunting down any Halloween additions you’re still missing.

For players working toward Sprite Mastery rewards, the increased XP can help you unlock the retro Back Bling that lets you show off your mastered collection on a pixelated screen.

All Fortnite Mastery Monday Perks for October 19

Here are the bonuses available during today’s event:

Double Sprite XP

Double Sprite Dust from extractions

Increased Legendary and Mythic Sprite appearances

Extra Portable Extractors from Daily Quests

Master One Wish Willow, Honey, and Quack Sprites Before Season 4 Ends

Screenshot: Epic Games

One Wish Willow, Honey Sprite, and the new Quack Sprites arrived in Fortnite on Thursday, October 15, giving players one final batch of Sprites to collect. If you’ve spent the last few days unlocking them, today is the perfect time to start mastering your latest additions.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 ends on October 31, which means we now have the full list of Sprites available this season. With no more Sprites being added, players now have around two weeks left to master everything.